Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz can't keep their hands off each other during rare red carpet appearance

James Bond star Daniel Craig walked the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival on Tuesday September 3 hand-in-hand with his beloved wife Rachel Weisz.
Rachel looked gorgeous in a midnight blue strapless gown with a sweetheart neckline, with Daniel – rocking his new longer hairstyle – rocked a cream suit with a white shirt, perfect for a Venice evening.
The pair couldn't keep their eyes off each other, as they attended the premiere for Daniel's new film Queer.
Directed by Luca Guadagnino and an adaptation of William S. Burroughs semi-autobiographical novel of the same name, Queer focuses on a period of time in William's life in the 1950s in Mexico City, and his brief romance and infatuation with a student, played by Drew Starkey.
"Dancing with someone is a great icebreaker," Daniel told the press of how he and Drew found a rapport during rehearsals for the intimate scenes.
"We all know there’s nothing intimate about filming a sex scene on a movie set — there’s a room full of people watching you — so we just wanted to make it as touching, real and natural as we possibly could."
"When you’re rolling around on the floor with someone, the second day of knowing each other, it’s a good way to get to know someone," added Drew.
Daniel, 56, and 54-year-old Rachel have purposefully kept their romance private, rarely sharing details of their life together in the United Kingdom.
They met in 1994 during Les Grandes Horizontales at London's National Theatre Studio but reconnected 16 years later in 2010, and wed in June 2011 in New York City with only four guests in attendance, including Daniel's daughter Ella, from his first marriage, and Rachel's son Henry.
"We got away with it. We did it privately. And I've got a lot of people to thank for that. But that was the point. We did it for private reasons," he told GQ.
In 2018 Daniel and Rachel welcomed their daughter, whose name they have never revealed.
"She does look very like him," Rachel said once during an interview, referring to the No Time To Die actor. "She really does."
They arrived in Venice the day prior, where Daniel unveiled his new look. He kept the rest of his look casual for the low-key outing, rocking a white T-shirt, denim jeans and a crossbody brown leather bag. Rachel also nailed laid-back chic in her black cargo dress, brown heels and white sunglasses, styling her long brunette hair in loose waves.
