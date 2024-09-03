Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz can't keep their hands off each other during rare red carpet appearance

Directed by Luca Guadagnino and an adaptation of William S. Burroughs semi-autobiographical novel of the same name, Queer focuses on a period of time in William's life in the 1950s in Mexico City, and his brief romance and infatuation with a student, played by Drew Starkey.

"Dancing with someone is a great icebreaker," Daniel told the press of how he and Drew found a rapport during rehearsals for the intimate scenes.