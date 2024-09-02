Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Daniel Craig makes rare appearance with Rachel Weisz with unrecognisable flowing hair
Daniel Craig and his wife, Rachel Weisz, touch down at Marco Polo Airport with their family as they arrived for the Venice Film Festival.© Backgrid

The Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mysteryactor was heading to Venice Film Festival

Nichola Murphy
Deputy Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Daniel Craig, 56, looked unrecognisable as he showcased his long hair during a rare appearance with his wife Rachel Weisz, 54, over the weekend. 

The Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery star was pictured walking through Marco Polo Airport as he travelled to the Venice Film Festival. Gone was his cropped hair that James Bond fans are familiar with, replaced with a luscious long blonde 'do parted down the middle with bands swept away from his face.

Daniel Craig was spotted with long hair at Marco Polo Airport with his wife Rachel Weisz

Daniel kept the rest of his look casual for the low-key outing, rocking a white T-shirt, denim jeans and a crossbody brown leather bag. Rachel had also nailed laid-back chic in her black cargo dress, brown heels and white sunglasses, styling her long brunette hair in loose waves.

Daniel's transformation

man in leather jacket© Getty Images
The actor sported platinum blonde hair in 1992

The 007 actor has undergone several major transformations over the years, starting as far back as 1992 when he dyed his hair platinum blonde for his film debut in The Power of One.

Fast forward to 2005, and Daniel reverted to a more natural look with a darker blonde colour and some added length.

man in suit and bow tie© Getty Images
Daniel's most iconic look was his James Bond cropped hair

In 2023, Daniel ditched his clean-shaven, short-cropped Bond aesthetic in favour of even longer locks - a trend he's continued in 2024.

Daniel and Rachel's private relationship

The couple are notoriously private about their relationship and have rarely stepped out for joint appearances.

The Definitely, Maybe actress and the Kings star first met in 1994 during Les Grandes Horizontales at London's National Theatre Studio.

The couple attending a private screening in New York City © Getty
The couple were friends for 17 years before things turned romantic

Following a 17-year friendship, their relationship turned romantic and they tied the knot in 2011 in front of four people – Daniel's daughter Ella, Rachel's son Henry and two friends – just six months after they started dating.

Daniel explained In a 2012 interview with GQ magazine that they did it "for private reasons." He said: "We got away with it. We did it privately. And I've got a lot of people to thank for that. But that was the point. We did it for private reasons."

Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig at the Clooney Foundation For Justice's "The Albies" held at The New York Public Library © Nina Westervelt
Rachel and Daniel tend to keep their relationship very private

He went on to say: "Because we didn't want it [expletive], because that would be sharing a secret. And the whole point is that it was a secret. A secret is a secret in my mind."

They have continued to keep their relationship under wraps since then, only occasionally walking red carpets such as The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo in January 2012 and at George and Amal Clooney's second annual Albies in 2023.

