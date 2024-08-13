Jennifer Aniston's rare glimpse into down-to-earth home life is so wholesome

Jennifer Aniston has the same problem as every other working dog mom – finding the time to work when your cute pup's face is in the way.

The actress gave a rare glimpse into her home life this week, as she shared a viral reel of what it looks like when working from home with dogs. In the video, posted by content creator Nichola Knox, Nichola stands from her desk only to be surrounded by dogs who refuse to let her walk next door to the bathroom.

Two voiceovers, pretending to be the dogs and Nichola, has the dogs calling out to their mom confirming they are "ready to go into battle," as she attempts to tell them she just wants to use the toilet.

"Monday," Jennifer added to the repost on her Instagram Stories, before sharing a picture of her own adorable puppy, Lord Chesterfield, with his head resting on her knee.

© Instagram Jennifer Aniston's dog Lord Chesterfield rests on her knee

Jennifer is mom to three dogs: Lord Chesterfield, Clyde, and Sophie. She was also mom to Dolly, a white German Shepherd, who sadly passed away in 2019, and Welsh corgi Norman who died in 2011.

The Friends actress has previously shared insight into her home life with the pets, revealing the pups like to get her in the way when she is working out, and that Lord Chesterfield even got into the cake meant for the second birthday of her haircare brand, Lolavie.

She is also preparing to release a new children's book about her dog, Clyde; in June, she posted a fun animated video showing her posing in the kitchen holding a copy of a new book called Clydeo Takes A Bite Out Of Life.

Alongside the post, Jennifer proudly wrote: "BIG news for this little guy. I am so excited to help @callmeclydeo announce his first-ever book. Pre-order now at the link in bio."

© Photo: Instagram Clyde often features on Jennifer's Instagram page

The synopsis reads: "From global superstar and everyone’s F-R-I-E-N-D Jennifer Aniston comes a delectable and fun-filled picture book about self-discovery and self-confidence starring her food-loving dog Clydeo! Everyone in the Clyde family knows what their 'thing' is, except Clydeo. Clydeo doesn't love to surf like his uncle. He isn't into painting blindfolded like his cousin. And digging for dinosaur bones like his aunt is definitely not his thing.

"Clydeo tries everything he can think of, but nothing seems to make his world sparkle. Will Clydeo ever find what he loves to do most? Find out in this relatable and heartwarming story brought to you by actress, producer, and entrepreneur Jennifer Aniston."

The book will be published by HarperCollins and is due to be released on October 1.

