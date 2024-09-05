Ben Shephard delights with rare photos of wife Annie

Ben Shephard sparked a sweet fan reaction on Wednesday when he uploaded a carousel of personal photos from his summer break.



Amongst the images, which were shared to Instagram, the This Morning presenter included several snapshots of his rarely-seen wife, Annie.

© Instagram Annie looked her usual stylish self dressed in a trendy bomber jacket

In one heartwarming image Annie could be seen enjoying a colourful cocktail topped with an herbal garnish. The mother-of-two looked radiant dressed in a blue and white striped shirt and a stylish denim bomber jacket complete with cream sleeves.

Annie accessorised with a sparkling necklace and added a slick of glossy red nail varnish for a pop of colour. She wore her chestnut tresses in an elegant hairdo and highlighted her features with rosy blush and a sweep of matte pink lipstick.

© Instagram Ben and Annie enjoyed a tranquil summer break

Elsewhere, Ben uploaded a joyous group shot featuring a cluster of friends. Ben beamed for the camera in a forest green shirt while Annie looked radiant in a silk garment emblazoned with vibrant flowers and jungle creatures.

Sharing a glimpse inside their coastal getaway, the father-of-two also included an image of Annie soaking up the sun's rays in a cheerful yellow shirt and a chic fedora hat.

"As the Boo Radleys said 'Summers gone…' and we are storming towards my 50th," Ben noted in his caption. "We packed so much in, it seems like a blur - here are some highlights.

"Got back to work this week, which was tough, as the first morning alarm was! I don't know about you, but I do love a bit of routine! I feel more motivated than ever to make sure these next few months are constructive and positive to make sure I’m as fit@50 as possible."

© Getty Images The pair wed in March 2004

He continued: "Thanks for all of your suggestions to make that happen, including trying to be veggie for a month, climbing the 02, cycling the length of the country, doing the 3 or 4 peaks, as well as loads of holistic health and wellbeing suggestions, and skin care ideas. I'm going to collate them all and make sure I make the most of the next few months!"

Fans and friends were quick to share heartfelt messages in the comments section. "Stunning pics," wrote one, while a second remarked: "Lovely summer memories," and a third added: "Absolutely fabulous pictures."

Ben and Annie wed in Devon back in 2004. They went on to welcome two sons, Sam and Jack, in 2005 and 2007 respectively.

While Ben is very much in the spotlight as a presenter on This Morning, his wife Annie tends to keep out of the limelight. She is the founder of The House Editor and has previously worked for numerous glossy publications including House and Garden, Glamour and Elle.

© Instagram Ben typically keeps his family out of the spotlight

In a rare tribute, Ben told the Lancashire Post in 2013: "My wife has to put up with a lot, in regards to hours and the nature of my job.

"I'm lucky I do a job that I absolutely love, but it can be erratic with hours and travelling, and we've got two little boys who take up a lot of time, so she does put up with a lot."