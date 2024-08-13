Ben Shephard shares glimpse inside coastal getaway with rarely-seen wife Annie

Ben Shephard is currently on a hiatus from presenting This Morning while he enjoys an extended summer break.



And earlier this week, the presenter appeared to enjoy a romantic coastal getaway with his rarely-seen wife, Annie.

© Instagram Ben and his wife Annie have been married since 2004

Taking to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, the 49-year-old uploaded a string of photos from Cornwall, including a joyous snapshot of Annie clasping a glass of wine at The Mariners pub in Rock.

The mother-of-two looked radiant dressed in chunky cable knit complete with navy, mustard and red stripes around the neckline and cuffs. She wore her cosy jumper layered over a red and white striped shirt and elevated her sporty aesthetic with a coating of cherry-red nail varnish.

© Instagram Ben and Annie visited Rock in Cornwall

The interiors expert wore her chestnut tresses in a loose ponytail and highlighted her features with a touch of rosy blusher and a slick of pink lipstick.

Elsewhere, TV star Ben uploaded a charming image of Annie posing alongside a lady who appeared to be Ben's mother. Annie looked her usual stylish self dressed in an eye-catching green shirt and aviator sunglasses, while Ben's mother looked chic wearing a printed shirt splashed with greens, reds and blues.

© Instagram Annie looked gorgeous in green

Loved-up couple Ben and Annie first crossed paths at university and later tied the knot in Devon in 2004. They went on to welcome sons Sam and Jack in 2005 and 2007 respectively.

While Ben is best known for his presenting roles, his wife Annie tends to keep out of the spotlight. She is the founder of The House Editor – which crafts beautiful interiors and gardens - and has previously worked for the likes of House and Garden, Glamour and Elle.

© Instagram The couple live in London with their two boys

Ben has previously spoken about his wife's support and has praised Annie for being so understanding with regards to his work commitments. During a frank discussion with the Lancashire Post in 2013, he gushed: "My wife has to put up with a lot, in regards to hours and the nature of my job.

"I'm lucky I do a job that I absolutely love, but it can be erratic with hours and travelling, and we've got two little boys who take up a lot of time, so she does put up with a lot."

Shedding a light on their early romance, Ben said on the White Wine Question Time podcast: "We met at university, and I was sort of a mere puppy when it came to the world of broadcasting media.

"She has been through all this with me – the highs and the lows of all that experience. And she is still here, somehow, still putting up with me to this day."

Ben and Annie's home life

The family-of-four live in a gorgeous property in Richmond which they purchased back in 2016. And with Annie working in interiors, their home is beautifully decorated with bold teal hues, plush velvet, natural wood flooring and statement mirrors.

Their garden, meanwhile, is an oasis of green complete with an outdoor seating area, a rose pergola and a fire pit.