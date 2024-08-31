Lauren Sánchez's rarely-seen son follows in his mom's footsteps with incredible achievement

Lauren Sánchez is a proud mom, as she shared her son Evan's latest achievements online.

The 54-year-old fiancée of Jeff Bezos took to Instagram to share how her 18-year-old son had followed in her footsteps. Lauren announced that her son had flown a helicopter on his own for the first time ever.

© @laurenwsanchez Lauren congratulates her son Evan

She shared a clip of the helicopter taking off from the landing pad without a hitch, and a photo of a t-shirt with the words "Evan first solo 8/29/24" scrawled on it. Then, she included a snap at the end of herself celebrating her son's success with him, as they both smiled and Lauren put a hand up in the air in triumph.

She captioned the photo: "I can’t believe my baby soled a helicopter today."

© Instagram Lauren took to the skies with her son Nikko and actor Orlando Bloom

"There’s a special kind of trust that comes when you watch your kid take off on their own for the first time. It’s about letting go, but also knowing they’re more than ready," she continued.

"It’s terrifying, exhilarating, and so deeply rewarding all at once. Today wasn’t just about a solo flight, it was the beginning of something bigger, @evan_whitesell took a step forward into his own story. So proud of you."

The moment held a special place in the 54-year-old's heart, as she learned to fly when she was 40, starting the aerial filming company Black Ops Aviation not long after.

She told People: "It was an incredible experience because I think only 3% of helicopter pilots were women at the time," adding: "Now I think it's about 6%."

Lauren is mom to three kids — Nikko Gonzalez, 23, who she shares with former NFL player Tony Gonzalez, as well as Evan and her daughter Ella, 16, who she shares with ex-husband Patrick Whitesell.

The 54-year-old certainly has a lot to be proud of this year, as her son Nikko graduated from college, which she posted about on social media.

As well as sharing a number of throwback photos of herself raising her son, she posted a separate video compilation of moments from the special day, which saw her reunite with her ex-boyfriend, with Jeff Bezos also appearing to celebrate the moment.

She captioned the throwback post: "Really emotional day for me. My firstborn graduated from college today! My heart is overflowing with pride for this incredible young man. It seems like yesterday your dad and I were carrying you in our arms.

"I just want you to know how immensely proud I am of you for achieving this milestone. This is just the beginning, Nikko, and I hope you continue chasing your dreams with relentless originality. I love you so much."