Lauren Sanchez shares surprising glimpse into life behind closed doors with Jeff Bezos

Lauren Sanchez and her fiancé Jeff Bezos are often pictured galivanting across the globe and living a life of luxury – but when they are home, their life is surprisingly low-key.

The 54-year-old, who is currently gearing up to release her first children's book, The Fly Who Flew to Space, revealed that she and Jeff enjoy themselves the most when they are surrounded by "calm and quiet".

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Inside Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos' blended family

Lauren admitted that when they have time to themselves, they love nothing more than binge-watching TV shows.

"My favorite time is when the house is calm and quiet and Jeff and I are deciding what show we're going to binge that night," she told People.

"It takes a little bit of time to decide" she added. "You can imagine our tastes are a little different. But I love our TV time, we just have the best time."

As for their current favorite shows, Lauren said: "We recently saw Baby Reindeer, which of course everyone saw. Fallout was also so good."

© Instagram Lauren loves binge-watching TV shows at home with Jeff

She added: "We also just finished Presumed Innocent, which was incredible. Oh, and we loved Severance."

The couple now reside on the exclusive Miami island of Indian Creek, with Jeff snapping up three sprawling properties on the 300-acre island after relocating from his beloved Seattle.

In 2023, he purchased two side-by-side mansions that carried hefty price tags with one costing $68 million and the other spacious pad valued at $79 million.

© Instagram Lauren and Jeff relocated to Miami

The waterside properties are pristine and feature luxury swimming pools and lush green grounds. The bigger of the two homes boasts seven bedrooms and is an astonishing 19,000 square feet, sitting on two acres of land.

In April 2024, Jeff – who has a net worth of $203.7 billion – bought a third mansion in an off-market transaction for a reported $90 million.

© Getty Images Jeff now has three homes on Indian Creek

According to The Post, Jeff and Lauren will make their latest purchase their primary residence while orchestrating the demolition of his two previous island properties.

Despite moving to Miami to be closer to his loved ones, it wasn't easy for Jeff to leave Seattle behind, the city he called home since the 90s and where he set up Amazon.

© Getty Jeff and Lauren moved to Miami in 2023

He ultimately decided he wanted to be closer to his parents Mike and Jackie Bezos, who purchased two waterfront homes in Coral Gables for $78 million.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, he shared his news. "Seattle has been my home since 1994 when I started Amazon out of my garage," he said.

"My parents have always been my biggest supporters," he continued. "They recently moved back to Miami, the place we lived when I was younger (Miami Palmetto High class of ’82 — GO Panthers!).

© Getty Images Jeff set up Amazon while living in Seattle

"I want to be close to my parents, and Lauren and I love Miami."

He added: "I've lived in Seattle longer than I’ve lived anywhere else and have so many amazing memories here. As exciting as the move is, it’s an emotional decision for me. Seattle, you will always have a piece of my heart."

