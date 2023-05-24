Julia Dreyfuss' deep connection to Princess Diana unveiled

Seinfeld star Julia Louis-Dreyfus, shared a nostalgic look back at her 1987 wedding to her beloved husband, Brad Hall, earlier this week.

The famed actor divulged that her wedding gown was inspired by none other than the British royal family.

During her appearance on Live With Kelly and Mark, Julia talked about her beautiful dress and its striking resemblance to the iconic gown worn by the late Princess Diana.

As co-host Kelly Ripa remarked on the longevity of Julia and Brad's marriage, the Veep star couldn't help but laugh as she reminisced about her gown.

DISCOVER: Princess Kate's wedding manicurist reveals ultimate nail secrets – and the faux pas to avoid

“You and your husband have been married for 35 years,” Kelly said to Julia, who responded with an amused: "Yes. Look at that wedding dress," as a photo of her 1987 wedding attire appeared on the screen.

With a hint of nostalgia in her voice, she revealed: “You’ll see I fashioned my dress after Princess Diana.”

Princess Diana's wedding dress has indeed been a wellspring of inspiration for many brides worldwide since her 1981 wedding to then-Prince Charles at St. Paul’s Cathedral.

Designed by Elizabeth Emanuel, Diana's gown led to a profound "Diana effect," setting a new benchmark for wedding fashion that would linger for years.

MORE: Princess Iman of Jordan's royal wedding: the most stunning outfits

RELATED: Queen Rania looks almost identical to daughter Princess Iman at pre-wedding henna party

Elizabeth, alongside her then-husband David, crafted the legendary gown that boasted over 10,000 tiny mother-of-pearl sequins and pearls and a remarkable, 25-foot train.

The designer reflected on the experience of creating the iconic gown in an interview with The Associated Press last year, saying: “We went completely over the top,”.

"I mean, we were young, just out of college. [We said,] ‘Let’s do it. Let’s go crazy. St. Paul’s [has] this huge, big aisle. Let’s put all the frills on the lace, everything and make it the ultimate fairy princess dress.’ And we did that. And I don’t think you’re going to see another one like that.”

In a touching tribute to Diana's legacy, the gown was passed down to her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, on the occasion of Harry's 30th birthday on Sept. 15, 2014.

Furthering its journey, the princes later loaned the historic dress for an exhibition at Kensington Palace, titled “Royal Style in the Making,” which concluded last year.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.