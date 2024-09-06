Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Beyonce is a beach bombshell in swimsuit-clad photos during luxury getaway with Jay-Z
The Queen rang in her 43rd birthday in style 

beyonce gold dress dubai© Mason Poole/Parkwood Media
Hannah Hargrave
US Deputy Editor
27 minutes ago
Beyonce wasn't about to let her birthday go by without a bang! The "Single Ladies" hitmaker turned 43 on September 4, and she celebrated with a luxury escape with her husband, Jay-Z.

Taking to Instagram days after her big day, Beyonce delivered a series of stunning images of herself enjoying her beach getaway. 

The snapshots included photos of the singer sipping a cocktail in the sea, sunbathing, and posing up a storm in front of the palatial, beachside villa. 

"I’m so grateful for another year," she wrote. "Thank you for the loving birthday wishes."

There were further pictures of her carrying balloons and even smoking a cigar, all the while promoting her whiskey brand Sir Davis.

Fans wished her a happy birthday and said she looked incredible. 

It appeared to be an adults-only vacation, with no sign of Blue Ivy, Rumi or Sir, however it's likely she celebrated with her kids before jetting away to paradise. 

Beyonce and Jay-Z have been raising their children away from the spotlight, but their oldest, Blue Ivy, 12, has stepped into the limelight to showcase her talents. 

She's performed alongside her mom on many occasions and already has a long list of enviable accolades, including being the youngest Grammy winner.

Talking about her "humble" granddaughter, Tina Knowles told E!: "She's self-taught and she sounds like a concert pianist. She paints, she draws, she does poetry. She's just an artistic soul."

Beyonce with daughter Blue Ivy© CBS Photo Archive
Beyonce with daughter Blue Ivy

However, Blue Ivy insists her grandma doesn't speak about her long list of talents. 

As they age, twins Rumi and Sir, seven, are showcasing their different personalities too. Tina said Rumi is "a natural little star," adding that she is "an amazing artist, painter, and creator," while her brother, Sir, is "more into books and electronics."

(L-R) Blue Ivy Carter, Jay-Z and Rumi Carter attend the Super Bowl LVIII Pregame at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.© Kevin Mazur
Blue and Rumi at the Super Bowl with their dad

Sir "does all of the numbers stuff, so he's not into fashion as much," she quipped, before confessing her grandson is "very, very smart."

Blue will voice Kiara in the film Mufassa: The Lion King at the end of the year, alongside her mom, who will reprise her role as Nala, Kiara's mother.

Beyonce and Jay-Z © Kevin Mazur
Beyonce and Jay-Z are proud parents

Surprisingly, Tina revealed her daughter was incredibly shy as a child, unlike the performer she has become today.

In an interview with Vogue, she said: "Beyoncé, she was very shy and she got bullied a bit, but the day that she stood up for someone—she didn't stand up for herself she stood up for them. I'm getting emotional talking about it. I was just, I couldn't have been more proud of her." 

