Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy appears destined for stardom in unearthed home video from grandmother Tina Knowles

Beyoncé's first born Blue Ivy, with a mom like the "Alien Superstar" singer and a dad like Jay-Z, was always destined for stardom like that of her parents.

The 11-year-old this year has reached new heights since joining her mom on stage at the Renaissance tour over the summer, leaving the BeyHive and beyond in awe with her dance moves.

Nothing was ever going to stop Blue from following in her mom's footsteps – not even harsh critics – and in a new video shared by her grandmother Tina Knowles, it's clear she's been working on it from day 1!

Tina, who never hesitates to sing her praises about her granddaughter, took to Instagram over the weekend with an unearthed video from when Blue was five years old.

In the throwback video, the adorable then-five-year-old is seen in a long sleeve white t-shirt and denim shorts, already showing off her stellar dance moves to come as she did the "slow motion dance challenge."

"My Bluebie has been killing the dance game! Here at 5 years old," her proud grandma wrote in her caption, and her followers were quick to take to the comments section under the post and further marvel at Blue.

"Literally have enjoyed watching her growth like she's my niece. Even more proud after watching the [Renaissance] film last night," one fan endearingly wrote, as others followed suit with: "Blue was born for this. Literally! We are so proud of her," and: "Destined for greatness. That's a Knowles baby!" as well as: "Go Blue!!! She was getting ready for her future moment and didn’t even know it," plus another fan also added: "Looking like her lil sister! So precious."

The highly-anticipated movie version of the Renaissance tour premiered this week and in it, Beyoncé gave insight into her decision to allow Blue to join her on stage.

"She told me she was ready to perform, and I told her no," she shared in one clip, though of course she eventually relented.

The film also gave bittersweet insight into Blue's reaction to seeing negative comments about her debut performance in Paris back in May, though the doting mom commended her daughter for taking the criticism as an opportunity to practice more.

Blue was only nine years old when she scored her very first Grammy award back in 2021 alongside her mom for their song "Brown Skin Girl," making her the second-youngest person in history to win a Grammy award.

Meanwhile, Beyoncé has the most Grammy wins in history, 32, while Jay-Z has 24 wins, and they both are tied for 88 nominations.

The couple have been together since 2001 and tied the knot with a secret wedding in 2008. Aside from Blue, they also share six-year-old twins Rumi and Sir.

