Beyoncé's mother causes a stir with rare comment about granddaughter Blue Ivy She got everyone talking!

Beyoncé’s mother Tina Knowles is a proud grandmother to several beautiful grandchildren and she couldn't help but give fans a sneak peek into her famous family with her latest Instagram post.

Tina sparked a fan frenzy after she shared a clip from a recent interview with her son-in-law, Jay-Z, in which he revealed daughter, Blue Ivy's, nonchalant reaction to him being inducted into the Hall of Fame.

"I got the announcement, I was taking Blue to school," he said. "I was like, 'This ain't no celebration.' She walked away, I was like, 'Yo, give me a kiss, I'm in the Hall of Fame!'' She's like: 'Bye, dad.'"

WATCH: Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy narrates an audiobook

Alongside the video - and a picture of Blue looking less than impressed - Tina wrote: "That’s my BluBlue she is extremely hard to impress."

Her social media followers loved Blue for not being bothered by her daddy’s success and commented: "She’s so desentized to the greatness surrounding her! Goals," while another added: "This is evidence that kids really don’t care about all that. They just want the quality time and love."

Tina admitted it takes a lot to impress her granddaughter

Jay-Z shares Blue, nine, and twins, Sir and Rumi, four with the Lemonade hitmaker, and he recently opened up about how the birth of his oldest child promoted a transformation in him.

During an episode of LeBron James’ show, The Shop: Uninterupted, he was asked what it was like being a father to two girls.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z with their oldest child Blue Ivy

"It's amazing. It's a very grounding thing... I didn't learn how to swim until Blue was born," he said before adding: "There goes everything you need to know. This is a metaphor for our relationship.

"If she ever fell in the water and I couldn't get her, I couldn't even fathom that thought. I gotta learn how to swim. That's it. That was the beginning of our relationship."

