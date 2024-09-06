Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's unexpected rule in their relationship

Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos are creating a life together, after getting engaged in May 2023. While Jeff may be one of the richest men in the world with billions of dollars, and Lauren is working on Black Ops Aviation, the couple still find time for moments of normalcy together thanks to one unexpected rule in their relationship.

The former journalist revealed that her "favorite part of the day is the morning," as she spoke to People. This all comes down to her special morning routine with the Amazon founder.

"I love waking up. I make myself a cup of coffee," she explained, adding: "I make Jeff a cup of coffee, and we kind of have this magic moment where it's just us talking," she began to explain. "The kids haven't woken up yet. And we don't get on our phones. That's one of the rules."

Their rule not to use devices in the morning certainly wasn't Lauren's idea, though. "He definitely made that rule," she clarified. "It wasn't me. But the mornings are just us for as long as we can."

Following on from their brief moment together, it's business as usual for Lauren, who has three kids. While two of her kids are all grown up, and her youngest now has a car, she reminisces about driving them to school every day.

"I used to drive them and it was literally the best part of my day," she said. "I loved taking them to school. I don't know if they loved it."

She confessed: "They were probably way more excited about getting their driver's licenses than I was. But they used to open up to me in the car. It was magic."

"If you can still drive them to parties when they're older, definitely do it," was Lauren's message to fellow parents, as she wistfully reflected on those moments she had with her kids in the car.

When Nikko, Evan and Ella are all taken care of, "It's just me and Jeff and the dogs," Lauren said.

The duo certainly have their differences, but according to Lauren they balance each other out. For example: "Sitting quietly in the afternoons is not my best quality," Lauren observed, while: "Jeff can sit and focus on something for hours, and I'm like, 'What are we going to do? Where are we going to go?' But we're a good couple in that way."