The GMA host and her partner have been together for 18 years and got engaged in January

Robin Roberts and Amber Laign may have been a couple for almost two decades, but they're more in love than ever.

The Good Morning America anchor and her adored partner took to Instagram on Tuesday with a video fans went wild for.

After stepping away temporarily from GMA to focus on their upcoming wedding, Robin, 62, had reason to celebrate as Amber rang in her 49th birthday.

WATCH: Robin Roberts and Amber Laign celebrate together ahead of their wedding

The sweet video - which can be viewed below - saw Robin standing behind Amber as she was presented with a birthday cake, complete with candles.

The TV host reminded her "sweet Amber" that it was her last birthday as a single woman, and asked her to make a wish on her special day.

Robin gently kissed her shoulder as she waited patiently before teasing that she was taking so long she would be 50 before she blew the candles out.

© Getty Images Robin and Amber are getting married this weekend

The caption to the post read: "Big week for Sweet Amber! Before we exchange our wedding vows later this week…tonight a special Birthday celebration."

Fans rushed to send their congratulatory messages: "Awwee Fun Sweet Amber is a Virgo! No wonder I Love Her! Happy Birthday. Enjoy your Wedding Week," as a second added: "Love!! Happy Birthday and Congratulations!! Thank you for bringing light into this world," while a third said: "What an incredible day and week and month and life ahead!!!! I love you both."

© Instagram/GMA They recently enjoyed an on-air bachelorette party on GMA

Robin confirmed the nuptials will take place this weekend, and they're likely to happen in her "happy place" of Key West, Florida.

She also shared a vacation photo from a recent trip there and confessed she was feeling emotional ahead of their wedding.

"Wedding plans are all in place for this week," she wrote alongside the image of herself by the ocean. "Time to take hands off the wheel and just breathe. "If anxious moments arise I’ll close my eyes and remember this zen moment."

© Getty Images Robin's co-hosts are expected to attend her nuptials

During their 18-year romance, they have faced many challenges which they have overcome together.

These include Robin's bone marrow transplant and breast cancer battle, as well as Amber's breast cancer diagnosis in 2021.

© Rich Polk Robin and Amber have been together for 18 years

The Plant Juice Oils founder completed her treatment for the disease in 2022, and they got engaged several months later.

In March 2023, Robin opened up about how Amber was doing in an interview with Entertainment Tonight when she said: "It was a rough year; her journey with breast cancer took some unexpected twists and turns but she is doing really really well.

© Imeh Akpanudosen Robin is feeling emotional in the run up to her big day

"Doctors said when it comes to treatment, it's like women and shoes — they don't always fit — and so they had to find the right fit for her with treatment.

She then assured that despite the challenges of chemotherapy, her prognosis was "excellent" and said that Amber was "ready to start a new chapter as well".

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.