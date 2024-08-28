Robin Roberts' wife Amber drums up support ahead of emotional milestone coming soon

Robin Roberts and Amber Laign are approaching a major milestone in their lives, that being their very first wedding anniversary!

The longtime couple finally tied the knot in front of their friends and family in their Connecticut home on September 8, with many of Robin's Good Morning America colleagues present and ready to party.

In the meantime, ahead of their big celebrations in less than a couple weeks, Robin, 63, is taking some time off the show, presumably in conjunction with the Labor Day holiday weekend.

Recommended video You may also like Robin Roberts and Amber Laign turn it up at their second wedding celebration in New Orleans

She joins her co-anchors George Stephanopoulos and Michael Strahan in banking some vacation days this week, with a rotating host of anchors like Linsey Davis, Rebecca Jarvis, Whit Johnson, and Gio Benitez taking their place.

In the meantime, though, Amber is keeping busy with her own business ventures, taking to social media with her company Plant Juice Oils and sharing a relatable new clip.

She posted a video of herself walking into frame, presumably inside their home, to a sound byte of applause as the caption read: "That feeling when you remember to do ONE thing off your mental to do list!"

The message alongside it read: "Who else is with us? You have a million things to do and check off but never seem to get them done. Or are completed at very random times during your day. So when you finally check one off it feels like you have conquered the world!"

MORE: GMA's Robin Roberts makes very surprising career revelation in backstage video

Speaking of how women going through menopause will often suffer from memory difficulty, the post goes on to share some suggestions on how to best train your brain. "What are some of the ways you are [strengthening] your brain in this new era of your life? Let's chat about it below and help a sister out!"

© Instagram The couple married in a large ceremony in Connecticut in September 2023

Many fans shared their own experiences with forgetfulness and what they did to improve on their mental health, while Robin's colleague Rebecca joked: "Yes!! If only AI could just do them all."

MORE: Robin Roberts pays tribute to GMA family member who is 'moving on up' in backstage tribute

The couple first met on a blind date 19 years ago this July and have been together ever since, going public with their relationship in 2013, when Robin came out via a Facebook post and revealed she'd been in a long-term relationship with the wellness expert.

© Instagram Robin and Amber went on their first date 19 years ago

In early 2023, Robin finally shared that she'd proposed to Amber and they were finally ready to walk down the aisle, and said their "I do's" in front of their loved ones nearly a year ago.

MORE: Robin Roberts' wife Amber gives health update in personal new footage

The couple did get an early start on their celebratory time, however, when they jetted off to the UK earlier this month to catch Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert at Wembley Stadium. "Headed to Wembley! #fabulousfriday," Robin captioned a sun-soaked selfie of the pair she posted on Instagram ahead of show night.

© Instagram The couple headed out to London to catch a Taylor Swift concert

Meanwhile, her co-anchors Michael and George are getting a jump on the holiday weekend as well, each spending it as empty nesters for the second year in a row. George's two daughters, Harper and Elliott, headed back to school, as did Michael's youngest twin daughters, Isabella and Sophia.