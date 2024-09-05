Robin Roberts claps back at heckling GMA co-stars during Hot Ones challenge live on-air

It was a spicy Thursday morning for the hosts of Good Morning America, joined in the ABC studio by internet personality and Hot Ones host Sean Evans.

The 38-year-old spoke about his viral YouTube talk show and bringing the spice to celebrities far and wide, and invited one of GMA's very own to take it on — none other than Robin Roberts.

Watch Robin, 63, take on the Hot Ones challenge during a live on-air segment, plus her co-anchors go in on heckling and supporting her from the sidelines…

WATCH: Robin Roberts takes on the Hot Ones challenge on GMA

Earlier in the segment, Robin endured some teasing from Michael Strahan and George Stephanopoulos for taking on the challenge on the air, something she hadn't anticipated doing originally either.

"I love [Hot Ones]...I just wouldn't do it live, just sayin'," Michael joked, with Robin quipping: "I know that you wouldn't, so that's why I'm doing it. You two said no." George fired back: "They knew not to even ask me!"

Later in the show, after welcoming Sean on and briefly speaking with him about some of his most memorable wing-counters (Ariana Grande and DJ Khaled, to name a few), it was time for Robin's turn in the hot seat (pun intended).

© Good Morning America/ABC Robin's co-stars were happy to pawn off the challenge to her

While walking on to the soundstage, Robin gushed: "Thank you for this, I adore you. I think what you're doing is so brilliant, see I'm buttering you up right now."

Sean mentioned that the TV anchor was "setting a record" by eating wings with him so early in the morning and was "honored" to hear that it was a dream of hers to be on the show. Robin replied: "Well, I didn't say I wanted to do it live, I wanted to do it like everybody else. But okay!"

For their abbreviated Hot Ones challenge, instead of the usual ten wings with a gradual increase in spice, Robin was presented with three wings, going from mild to medium to the hottest of them all.

Throughout the show, though, Michael, George, and Lara Spencer sat on the sidelines and comically heckled their colleague, with Michael at one point even joking that she was prolonging answering the questions to distract from the wings themselves.

After the first wing, Robin was asked about her earliest jobs as a school bus driver and country music radio station DJ (which went viral after a recent BTS GMA clip was shared online), and after the second wing, she was asked about her early 3:30 AM days and training her mindset to accomplish as much. She even blurted out after the second: "I almost said a bad word."

© Instagram Lara sat there supporting her on the sidelines

With the final wing (which almost left the host on the verge of tears), she imparted some of the wisdom left behind by her late mother, joking also: "I'm coming to see you, mama!" with her co-hosts dying laughing in the background.

"What I love about this is venturing out of your comfort zone, and that's something that my mama also said," she added through deep, slow breaths and scoops of ice cream.

Michael closed out the segment by saying: "Robin, we were gonna have you read this tease…but we can't understand a word you're saying right now. It seems like the hot sauce got your tongue!"