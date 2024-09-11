Adam Peaty marks sweet milestone by sharing photo of rarely-seen son George with girlfriend Holly Ramsay

Adam Peaty is one proud father! The 29-year-old is celebrating his son George's 4th birthday by sharing a series of heartwarming photos, including a standout picture with his girlfriend, Holly Ramsay.

Along with the photos, the Olympic swimmer gushed: "Happy 4th Birthday to my beautiful George. I could never describe in words how much I love you.

© Instagram Adam Peaty shared this sweet snap of his son George with his girlfriend Holly

"You are growing so fast and it's incredible to see you learn, play, laugh, show emotion, care and get excited for marvel. I can't wait to see what this next year brings for you and hopefully I can help guide you through it."

The post comes days after Adam took to Instagram to share the epic surprise birthday cake he arranged for his lookalike son. The spectacular bake, aptly shaped in the number '4', was race car themed, featuring a chequered edge, grey 'tracks' and piped road markings as well as a neon yellow finish line marked with flags.

The sportsman, who won gold medals in Rio and Tokyo and silver at the Paris Olympics, shares his little boy with his ex-partner Eiri Munro, whom he has stayed on good terms with since their split in August 2022.

When they went their separate ways, Adam said: "Eiri and George, I'm sorry for letting you down. My only interest is for the well-being of our family at this difficult time so I ask that our privacy is respected and I won't be saying anything further."

© Instagram Adam surprised his son George with a car-themed birthday cake

They continue to co-parent their son, with Adam going on to find love with Gordon Ramsay's daughter Holly, whom he met in 2021 while competing in Strictly Come Dancing alongside her sister Tilly.

They only went public with their romance in June 2023, but Adam gushed about his close relationship with her family.

© Instagram George blowing out candles on Adam's 29th birthday

"She's been pinnacle [sic] to this moment in my life where I can have peace and I can have that kind of love where it's not defined by anything else other than the connection that we have. It's great, and I look forward to the future," he told The Times.

"[Gordon] just inspires me to be successful," he added, before describing the Ramsays as "incredible people, an incredible family. Very supportive, very welcoming, very loving."