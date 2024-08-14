Adam Peaty discusses baby plans with Gordon Ramsay's daughter Holly

Adam Peaty, 29, is a doting father to a three-year-old son called George, and he is now turning his attention to possible baby plans with his girlfriend Holly Ramsay, 24.

The Olympic swimmer – who won gold medals in Rio and Tokyo and silver at the Paris Olympics – opened up about his relationship with celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay's daughter in a new interview with The Times.

© Karwai Tang The silver medal-winner commented on having more children in the future

The former Strictly star only went public with his romance one year ago, but he has made it no secret that he is looking at a serious future with Holly. "I definitely want more kids," he said.

Both himself and Holly come from large families; Adam is one of four while Holly has five siblings, so it's not surprising that he would want to welcome a half-brother or half-sister for George in the future.

Adam's love life

© Instagram The former couple split when George was one

Adam met his ex Eiri Munro on Tinder, and she found out she was pregnant just two months later. In September 2021, one year after George was born, they went their separate ways with Adam describing their relationship as "not all sunshine and rainbows."

They continued to co-parent their son and Adam went on to find love with Holly, whom he met in 2021 while competing in Strictly Come Dancing alongside her sister Tilly.

© Ashley Western/Colorsport/Shutterstock Adam shares his son George with his ex



They only went public with their romance in June 2023, but Adam gushed about his close relationship with her family.

"She’s been pinnacle [sic] to this moment in my life where I can have peace and I can have that kind of love where it’s not defined by anything else other than the connection that we have. It’s great, and I look forward to the future," he told The Times.

© BBC Adam first met Holly when he performed on Strictly Come Dancing alongside her sister



"[Gordon] just inspires me to be successful," he added, before describing the Ramsays as "incredible people, an incredible family. Very supportive, very welcoming, very loving."

Gordon and Adam's relationship

Gordon and his wife Tana share Megan, Jack, Tilly, Oscar, and Jesse. The Hell's Kitchen star previously joked he can be a protective father when it comes to his daughters' love lives.

© Instagram The swimmer gushed about the Ramsays



He described himself as "so naughty sometimes" during a 2022 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

"I just want the girls to be looked after, and for them to look after each other. You're always anxious about that," confessed the doting dad.

However, he has clearly developed a close relationship with Adam, as they were seen jokingly poking fun at each other before the swimmer took part in the Olympics.

"You’re full of [expletive.] You are definitely not retiring," Gordon quipped, adding: "Don’t [expletive] this up," to which Adam responded: "No pressure!"

