Adam Peaty's epic birthday cake for son George, 4, needs to be seen to be believed

Adam Peaty had every reason to celebrate this weekend as his beloved son George, whom he shares with his former girlfriend Eirianedd Munro, marked his fourth birthday.

The British swimmer, who came home from the 2024 Paris Olympics with a silver medal, took to Instagram to share the epic surprise birthday cake he arranged for his lookalike son.

The spectacular bake, aptly shaped in the number '4', was race car themed for Adam's little boy.

© Instagram Adam surprised his son George with a car-themed birthday cake

Decorated with lashings of colourful icing, George's birthday cake featured a chequered edge, grey 'tracks' and piped road markings as well as a neon yellow finish line marked with flags.

Adam's son's name was scrawled across a yellow flame motif, as several toy cars decorated the sizable sweet treat.

© Instagram George blowing out candles on Adam's 29th birthday

Holly Ramsay, Adam's girlfriend, also shared a photograph of the incredible car-themed cake with her Instagram followers.

Ever since their relationship blossomed in 2023, Holly and Adam's love has appeared to go from strength to strength.

© Instagram Holly and Adam have been dating since 2023

The daughter of celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay was poolside supporting her beau throughout the Paris Olympics, taking to the stands with his family and his son, George.

Holly clearly shares a close relationship with her boyfriend's son, having enjoyed several family outings with the youngster since her love blossomed with the British breaststroke champion.

© Getty Images Olympic swimmer Adam celebrating with his son George and girlfriend Holly

Reflecting on his own journey to parenthood after narrowly missing out on his fourth Olympic gold medal in the 100m breaststroke event this summer, Adam told aBBC journalist: "Don't even talk about my son, it makes me cry."

He added, holding back tears: "He goes 'daddy, are you the fastest boy?' That's what he says even if I haven't seen him for two weeks, that's all he cares about."

© Instagram Adam's son George is his biggest supporter

Adam and his ex-girlfriend Eirianedd welcomed their son in 2020, and have continued co-parenting despite ending their romantic relationship in 2022.

At the time, the swimmer said: "Eiri and George, I'm sorry for letting you down. My only interest is for the well-being of our family at this difficult time so I ask that our privacy is respected and I won't be saying anything further."

