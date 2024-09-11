David Beckham showcases daughter Harper's school photos and she looks so different!

David Beckham couldn’t resist sharing his pride as an Emmy winner, but this time giving fans a heartwarming glimpse into his family life by showcasing daughter Harper’s school photos.

The former footballer posted a sweet image on Instagram, where his iconic smile was paired with the prestigious award, but it was the bookshelf behind him that caught everyone’s attention.

Among the neatly arranged frames was a collection of school pictures featuring his now 13-year-old daughter Harper, looking absolutely adorable in her uniform, beaming with a wide grin.

Harper, who has become a mini-style icon in her own right, looks almost unrecognizable from her recent more grown-up appearances.

The school photos radiate a youthful innocence, capturing Harper during her younger school days—a time before the glam outfits and public events. Fans couldn’t help but comment on how much younger she looks in these school photos, pointing out the striking difference compared to her polished public appearances.

Her cherubic smile, coupled with her honey-blonde hair and youthful glow, took many fans down memory lane, back to when Harper was still the baby of the Beckham family.

The Instagram post came just days after Harper once again mirrored her mum Victoria in a family photo shared by Victoria for her son Romeo’s 22nd birthday celebration.

At the glitzy event, Harper stood out, dressed in a simple yet chic black spaghetti-strap dress, her long blonde hair cascading down her shoulders.

Harper’s resemblance to her mum was uncanny—her shy smile, delicate features, and natural grace were a reminder of how much she has grown into a stunning young lady.

With Victoria’s signature cheekbones, nose, and smile, Harper is truly a reflection of her mother. But it’s her hazel eyes, undeniably inherited from her dad, that make her look so uniquely her own.

Victoria, 50, exuded her usual elegance at the event, dressed in one of her own VB designs—an impeccably tailored black tux.

The former Spice Girl kept her look simple, yet striking, opting for a low ponytail to highlight her sharp ensemble. The mother-of-four continues to be a style inspiration, and it's clear that Harper is following closely in her footsteps.

In fact, the mother-daughter duo had another fashion moment just days before, during a family getaway to Canada.

Harper and Victoria shared a sweet twinning moment, with both rocking matching denim ensembles that radiated laid-back cool. Harper, ever the budding fashionista, donned a light-wash denim skirt paired with a white spaghetti-strap top and a grey zip-up hoodie.

Meanwhile, Victoria perfectly complemented her daughter’s casual vibe with indigo mini shorts, a black baseball cap, and a dove-grey hoodie. The 50-year-old designer completed her look with her trademark candyfloss pink manicure and rosy lip gloss, proving that even in casual attire, she’s always camera-ready.

The photos from their Canada trip, shared by Victoria on Instagram, were nothing short of heartwarming. The collection of snaps included touching moments between family members, such as Victoria sharing a tender hug with her son Romeo, and another of Romeo and Harper enjoying some sibling bonding time outdoors.

Of course, David was also part of the relaxed family portraits, radiating pride and warmth as always. Victoria’s caption, “Special family moments in Muskoka x Kisses #SalterFamily I love you all so much!! xx @davidbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven,” captured the essence of their time together, and fans couldn’t help but gush in the comments section. Messages like “Family goals” and “Beautiful photo” flooded in, as the Beckhams once again gave fans a glimpse of their enviable bond.

Harper’s relationship with her mum has always been a special one, and it’s clear that the duo share more than just a passion for fashion. In an interview with France Inter earlier this year, Victoria opened up about the values she’s been instilling in Harper as she grows up in the spotlight.

“I’ve always had to work hard, even at school. It wasn’t easy,” Victoria candidly shared. “I was never the most popular girl. What I tell my daughter often is that it’s important not to be the cleverest or the prettiest, but to be the kindest, to be the one who works hard and won’t accept a no.”

It’s this mantra that Victoria continues to pass down to Harper, teaching her that while beauty and intelligence are important, kindness and perseverance are what truly matter. “You have to be strong, you have to believe in yourself, and you also have to stay kind,” Victoria continued.