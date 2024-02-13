Matt Damon matches wife Luciana Barroso in edgy leather looks for rare NYFW outing

Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso Damon are the latest in a long line of celebrities and influencers to put their best (fashion) foot forward for New York Fashion Week.

The longtime couple stepped out in New York City for the Naeem Khan show on Monday, and looked chic as ever in coordinating leather looks.

The show was also attended by fellow celebs Ryan Seacrest, his girlfriend Aubrey Paige, Julianne Hough, Karolina Kurkova, Julia Lemigova, and more.

For the fashion outing, both Matt and Luciana looked uber-hip. The Oppenheimer actor donned a navy button-down shirt paired with gray jeans and black loafers, topping it off with a black leather jacket and sleek sunglasses.

Meanwhile, his wife perfectly coordinated with him, wearing a skin-tight long-sleeve with a low-rise, leather mini skirt, accessorizing with sheer tights, knee-high boots, and a silver clutch with what appears to be constellation drawings.

The two enjoyed the runway show sitting in the front row, and when the Indian fashion designer walked down at the end, he stopped by to give the Oscar winner a hug. Matt is also spotted in several photos graciously taking selfies with fellow attendees.

© Getty The chic couple braved the NYC weather

Matt and Luciana are typically selective about their public appearances together. Among their most recent was for the Golden Globes in January, during which Matt celebrated wins and nods for Oppenheimer as well as Air, which he produced and starred in alongside longtime best friend and director Ben Affleck, and which earned him a best actor nomination.

For the star-studded night out, the pair also matched in black outfits, plus Matt added a sweet, romantic gesture to his wife by way of his cufflinks, accessorizing his sharp, custom Giorgio Armani tux with David Yurman's Streamline Cushion Cufflinks in sterling silver, which were engraved with none other than Luciana's initials, "LD."

© Getty Their looks had just the right amount of edge

Matt and Luciana started dating 20 years ago, after meeting at a Miami bar in 2003 where she was working as a bartender, and he was filming in the city.

They tied the knot in 2005, and share daughters Isabella, 17, Gia, 14, and Stella, 12, plus Alexia, 24, Luciana's daughter from a previous relationship.

© Getty Matt made sure to congratulate the designer on his latest collection

New York Fashion Week this year started on February 9, and both in February and September, it's what kicks off "fashion month." After February 11, celebrities, fashion industry bigshots and influencers alike will next flock to London for their fashion week, which runs from February 16 to 20, followed by Milan from the 20th to 26th, and finally Paris from the 26th to March 5.

The season currently being previewed is Fall/Winter 2024; when fashion month returns in September, the Spring/Summer 2025 collections will be presented.

