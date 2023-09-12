Anna Delvey hosted a fashion show under house arrest, and this is how it went

Fake German heiress Anna Delvey captured audiences with her extraordinary tale of deception in Netflix's Inventing Anna series, and now she is capturing the attention of the fashion set.

New York Fashion Week is now well underway, with tastemakers having flocked to the Big Apple for a week filled with cutting-edge creations.

Alongside celebrities, supermodels and street style stars, the crafty fraudster was also in attendance, refusing to let a small detail like house arrest rain on her fashion parade.

Yep – you read that right. Following her release from custody, Anna is still actually confined to the realms of her East Village apartment.

READ: As Anna Delvey rocks a seriously chic ensemble to attend her parole meeting, we predict what's next for everyone's favourite Netflix villain

Sometimes you have to take matters into your own hands and think outside the box, right?

© Getty Anna Delvey and PR powerhouse Kelly Cutrone

Morally dubious, sure, but you can't fault her ambition. Anna recently teamed up with New York PR maven Kelly Cutrone to form a pop-up firm, the Outlaw Agency and on Monday, the pair hosted designer Shao Yang's show debut on the rooftop of Anna's building.

About 50 people attended the event, aptly centred around the theme of 'outlaws', and models graced the miniscule catwalk in contrastingly topstitched denim separates, sharp tailoring and boned corset-shirt hybrids.

MORE: Princess Kate's favourite designer Sarah Burton is leaving Alexander McQueen

READ: US Open 2023: The best celebrity spectator outfits

© Getty Anna opted for an embellished jacket over polished black separates

The hostess herself opted for a custom Shao Yang suit, consisting of a lustrous black top, flowy wide-leg trousers and a bead-encrusted jacket. Reportedly, she took a moment to playfully show off her ankle tag which paired effortlessly alongside her minimalist sandals.

A 'Quiet Luxury' queen if ever we saw one…

Who is Anna Delvey?

© Getty The fraudster hosted a fashion show on the rooftop of her building

To refresh your memory, Anna Delvey, whose real name is Anna Sorokin, is a con artist who posed as a wealthy heiress and scammed her way into New York high society.

The fraudster was arrested in 2017 and served nearly four years in prison for a cocktail of offences back in 2019 – some of which included grand larceny in the second degree, attempted grand larceny and theft of services.

She was released early from prison in 2022 on good behaviour, and while she is no longer in custody, she lives under house arrest in her East Village apartment.