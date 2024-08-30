Artem Chigvintsev's future on DWTS revealed after domestic violence arrest

Artem Chigvintsev has appeared in 12 seasons of Dancing with the Stars – but he will not return to the ballroom for the next installment of the ABC dance competition.

The 42-year-old professional dancer was arrested in Northern California on Thursday, August 29 on a charge of felony domestic violence.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Artem Chigvintsev makes memorable return to DWTS

According to Napa County sheriff's spokesman, Officer Henry Wofford, Artem was booked into Napa County Jail at 9.59 am local time after he was arrested in Yountville after a 911 call reporting domestic violence.

Details about the victim were not released because of concerns about their privacy, Officer Henry said.

However, the decision for Artem not to take part in the upcoming 33rd season of DWTS was reportedly made before his arrest.



According to People, there were no plans for Artem to appear in the new season, which is "not uncommon as professional dancers often rotate seasons based on celebrity castings".

Artem Chigvintsev was arrested on a charge of felony domestic violence

The full cast for the new season of DWTS will be revealed on September 4 on Good Morning America. The first celebrity contestant has already been revealed as Olympic bronze medalist Stephen Nedoroscik.

Artem was a popular member of the British version of DWTS, Strictly Come Dancing, from 2010 until 2013. He won the show during his first year on the BBC ballroom competition with then-girlfriend Kara Tointon.



© Getty Images Artem has appeared in 12 seasons of DWTS

Since leaving the UK program, the Russian dancer has competed on DWTS since 2014. He joined as a backing dancer before being promoted to a pro in season 19, partnering with celebrities including Patti LaBelle and Mischa Barton.

Artem has appeared in the show's last four seasons, most recently placing fourth with former Bachelorette Charity Lawson. He won the mirrorball trophy in 2020 with his partner, The Bachelorette's Kaitlyn Bristowe.

© Getty Images Artem won the Mirrorball trophy in 2020 with Kaitlyn Bristowe

Artem met his wife, Nikki Garcia – the former WWE star known as Nikki Bella – when they were partnered on the show in 2017. At the time, she was still in a relationship with then-fiancé John Cena, but the pair split a year later.

Nikki and Artem reconnected in 2018 and confirmed their romance in March 2019. They announced their engagement eight months later and welcomed their first child, son Matteo, in July 2020.

© Getty Images Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki Bella married in August 2022

Artem's arrest comes three days after he and his wife marked their second wedding anniversary. Taking to Instagram, Nikki penned a gushing post to the soundtrack of "Can't Help Falling in Love".

She wrote: "This song is our love story. I’ll never forget where I was when I asked Jesus about Artem. Having a conversation with He & God. How my feelings felt too soon."

She added: "It all felt too fast. And then this song came on. And that's when I knew that I was falling in love with him and that it was all meant to be. Happy Anniversary @theartemc I love you!"

Artem was released from jail Thursday afternoon after posting a $25,000 bail, according to online records. Officer Wofford said he has not been formally charged but a spokesperson for The Napa County District Attorney's Office said they will review the case once they have received it.

