Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl's daughter Violet, 17, surprises fans with special Glastonbury Festival performance

Foo Fighters performed at Glastonbury Festival in the same time slot as their first performance 25 years prior

A family affair! Dave Grohl brought his eldest daughter Violet out on stage at the 2023 Glastonbury Festival on Friday June 23 2023 to sing one of the Foo Fighters' new tracks from the latest album But Here We Are.

"'My favorite singer in the world," the frontman told the cheering crowds as his 17-year-old daughter walked out on stage. "This is a song I wrote for my mother, Violet’s grandmother. This is ‘Show Me How.'"

© Harry Durrant Violet Grohl performs with the Foo Fighters on The Pyramid Stage

He later yelled: "That's my girl!" as they finished performing the song, and quipped: "I love it when you’re on stage with your daughter and you hit a bad note."

The band were a surprise act, although many fans had previously guessed that The Churnups - who had an afternoon slot on the Pyramid Stage on day one - were the iconic rock band,.

"All right [expletive], let’s dance!" Dave told the crowds as they launched directly into 'All My Life,' for their short hour-long set. "We only have one hour, so we’re going to try and fit in as many songs as we can," he said, before joking: "You guys knew it was us this whole time. You knew it was us, right?"

© Joseph Okpako Violet is a burgeoning singer herself

2023 marks the band's 25th anniversary of the first time they played the British festival; in 1998 they played on the same day and in the same time slot.

The performance was also their first in the UK since they returned to the stage on May 26 and were joined by late drummer Taylor Hawkins' 17-year-old son Shane.

"How about we do a song with one of my favorite drummers in the world? Ladies and gentlemen, Shane Hawkins!” Dave said to the crowds as the band, and Shane, performed 'I'll Stick Around'.

© Getty Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters died in 2022

Speaking of the decision to return to live performances after the tragic death of their drummer Taylor Hawkin in 2022, Dave shared with the crowd at the Boston Calling music festival: "I'm gonna do it for Taylor’s family, and I’m gonna do it for Taylor, because we used to sing it together."

The performance was their second with full-time new drummer Josh Freese, whose addition to the band was confirmed in a new video that saw friends including Mötley Crüe's Tommy Lee, Tool's Danny Carey, and Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith all make appearances before Josh interrupts their chit-chat with the request to play some songs.

Taylor died in March 2022 at the age of 50. Taking to the band's official Twitter account, they wrote: "The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins. His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time."