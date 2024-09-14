Exclusive: Ashley Park makes loved-up appearance with boyfriend Paul Forman as she hints at Emily in Paris season 5

Ashley Park had all eyes on her on Friday evening when she stepped into the luxury boutique TOD's alongside her handsome beau, Paul Forman, during London Fashion Week.

The loved-up couple were there to celebrate the launch of the fashion house's dazzling collaboration with Rahul Mishra. During the elevated evening, Ashley, 33, and Paul, 30, caught up with HELLO! over a glass of champagne against the opulent backdrop of TOD's latest luxe collection.

© Dave Benett The couple held hands as they posed for photos together

"We're having a lovely evening," the couple said, as Ashley showed off her glorious gold bag from the collection, covered in handcrafted embellishments.

With the recent launch of the latest instalment of season four of Emily in Paris, whether there will be a season five is the question on everybody's lips.

© Dave Benett Ashley oozed elegance in an all-black ensemble with a bedazzled gold bag and loafers from the collection

Ashley remained tight-lipped about the future of the show, revealing: "We have absolutely no idea if there will be another season; it's all dependent on people who watch."

The event fell on World Sepsis day, something Ashley has been open about facing herself after having her tonsils out cause her to experience septic shock. Talking about it on Friday she added: "I just want to raise awareness because I had no idea myself."

In true London Fashion Week style, the couple's respective outfits did not disappoint. The Mindy Chen actress oozed celebrity chic in an all-black ensemble, from oversized trousers to her matching oversized coat.

Matching her gold bag, she slipped on a pair of TOD's loafers that had the Rahul Mishra touch. She swept up her long brunette tresses into a stylish 'messy bun', letting soft tendrils fall forward onto her camera-ready face.

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin The couple started dating in 2022

As for Paul, he added a vibrant pop of colour, donning a letterbox-red knitted jumper and black trousers. He matched his beloved in a pair of black loafers covered in embellishments.

Other A-List attendees at the glamorous evening included Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer, 32, the twin daughters of Princess Diana's brother, Charles Spencer, and Victoria Aitken.

© Dave Benett Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer also made a glamorous appearance

The pair also looked simply sensational for their evening of fashion, wearing matching leather jackets in black and blue.

The Spencer sisters, like Ashley, slipped on a pair of loafers from the collection, as well as carrying beautifully bedazzled bags.