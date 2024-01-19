Emily in Paris' Ashley Park supported by co-star Paul Forman after 'excruciating' health emergency

Emily in Paris star Ashley Park has revealed that she spent her new year hospitalized from septic shock.

Taking to Instagram, the actress - who plays Mindy Chen in the hit Netflix drama - penned a long and emotional account of the health scare and her recovery.

© @ashleypark Instagram Ashley Park was hospitalized in December

She wrote: "As I sit here processing and recovering from the first few weeks of 2024, the only word I can think of is grateful."

After suffering from tonsillitis during the winter period, things got worse for Ashley as it "spiraled" into critical septic shock which "infected and affected" several of her organs.

She added that she was "grateful that my health has improved despite what we had initially been told."

© @ashleypark Instagram Ashley was supported by co-star Paul in hospital

The actress was sure to thank her Emily in Paris co-star Paul Forman for "being unconditionally by my side through all this." She stated she was "most grateful" for the actor in the deeply heartfelt post.

"You calmed my fears and held me through ambulances, three foreign hospitals, a week in the ICU, scary ERs, countless scans and tests and injections, excruciating pain, and so much confusion all while we were alone on the other side of the world far from those we know." She added: "I love you Paul. More than I can ever say."

The emotional declaration of love seemed to confirm their romance, which many fans have speculated about since they were spotted holding hands at The Hollywood Reporter's Beauty Dinner in October 2023.

Paul also then went on to seemingly confirm this by sharing a photo of the duo to Instagram with the caption: "By your side, no matter what" with a heart emoji.

© @peforman Instagram Paul seemingly confirmed his romance with Ashley

As she continued to describe the nightmarish illness, the actress continued to thank "every doctor and ICU nurse who worked tirelessly and especially the @JoaliBeing team for responding immediately and staying with me to provide language translations and vital support."

She added: "Infinite thanks to my personal team of heroes at home who were on calls with insurance, Paul, my parents, and doctors at all hours (you know who you are)."

Ashley then finished the post by confessing she was originally hesitant to share what had been happening as she is "still in the throes of recovery", but she put fans' worries to rest by confirming she knows she is "safely on the other side of the worst."

WATCH: Ashley Park supported by Emily in Paris co-star in hospital

She ended the post by writing: "Thanks for reading this. I'm sorry for being so absent recently to so much and to people in my life. I love you all. I’m healing and I promise I’m gonna be okay".

As Emily in Paris is set to start filming this month, fans might wonder whether Ashley will be fit to perform. However they nonetheless responded with an outpour of love for the star.

One wrote: "We love you. Glad you are doing better. Stay strong." The star was inundated with well wishers who hoped she would get well soon.

Another person added: "Praying for your continued healing and sending you so much love Ashley."