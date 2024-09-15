Jelly Roll showcases slimmed down physique and new pearly whites at Emmy awards

Country star Jelly Roll made a striking appearance at the Emmy Awards on Sunday night, revealing a noticeably slimmer physique and a set of brand-new pearly whites.

The 39-year-old singer appeared in high spirits as he walked the red carpet in a sleek black suit, exuding confidence and a fresh new energy.

"I feel great, baby. I'm in the best shape of my life right now," Jelly Roll told People, flashing his bright new smile.

The singer, who has been open about his health journey, credited his transformation to "water and sleep," adding with a chuckle, "I don't look like it. But I am." His slimmed-down look and radiant smile quickly caught the attention of fans.

Jelly Roll recently underwent extensive dental work, including a veneer replacement and wisdom teeth removal. "I've had these same veneers for 20 years," he explained on TikTok, proudly showcasing his new teeth.

"I'm finally getting them replaced, and I'm getting some implants and getting some cavities and wisdom teeth pulled out. I'm doing a lot of s---." The process, which he described as "completely mouth reconstructive surgery kinda," has given him a new lease on life and an undeniable boost in confidence.

© Amy Sussman Jelly Roll showcases slimmer physique in smart black suit

His wife, Bunnie Xo, documented the dental transformation on TikTok, offering fans an inside look at the procedure.

The video captures Jelly Roll sitting in the dentist's chair, still under the effects of a sedative. "I'm at the practice, getting all my teeth redone," he said, looking slightly dazed but undeniably content. After the surgery, a groggy but smiling Jelly Roll remarked, "I slept good," as he made his way to the car, throwing up a rock-and-roll hand sign for good measure.

During the video, Bunnie is seen by his side, offering support and encouragement throughout the process. "I'm proud of you," she tells him at one point, capturing a heartwarming moment between the couple.

© Amy Sussman Jelly Roll attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards

In typical Jelly Roll fashion, even the dental procedure was not without humor. When the dentist joked about the singer potentially "biting" his fingers, Jelly Roll responded with a laugh, his jovial spirit shining through despite the seriousness of the surgery.

Jelly Roll has been candid about his reasons for undergoing the dental work, citing childhood insecurities about his smile. "I want a pretty smile," he said. "I had an ugly smile when I was a kid. People picked on me and made fun of me and stuff—haha!"

© Instagram Jelly Roll after his dental surgery

Jelly Roll's transformation isn't just about aesthetics; it's a reflection of his commitment to self-care and a healthier lifestyle. "I'm feeling great, man," he said. "I feel like I'm finally taking care of stuff."

Back in 2018, Jelly Roll spoke about his past weight struggles on Instagram: "I’ve been obese since I was a small child . All I’ve ever known was being fat , and I’m f-----g miserable. I wanna sky dive , bungee jump, ride a bull, parasail , ride roller coasters, I want to LIVE a normal life and have a normal relationship with food. I fight addictions and alcoholism everyday," he wrote.