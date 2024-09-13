All you need to know about 2024 Emmys from the hosts to Jelly Roll's performance

The 2024 Emmys are upon us – and if it feels like we just had an Emmys ceremony, that's because the last one was only nine months ago in January 2024.

That was because of the 2023 SAG and WGA strikes, but this month sees us back on track as we honor the TV shows we binged between June 1 2023 and May 31 2024.

Shogun has become a hit for FX with 25 Emmy nominations

Will newcomer Shogun sweep the evening, or will The Crown's final season get the flowers it deserves?

All you need to know below…

When will the 2024 Emmys take place?

The 2024 Emmys will take place on Sunday September 15 at 8/7c.

How can I watch the 2024 Emmys?

It will air on ABC live on both coasts, and the three-hour ceremony will be available the next day on Hulu.

2024 Emmys will air on ABC

Can I watch 2024 Emmys red carpet?

Yes. Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts and ABC correspondent Will Reeve will be hosting ABC’s Emmy coverage on the red carpet beginning at 7/6c.

Who is hosting the 2024 Emmys?

Eugene Levy and Daniel Levy attends the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 22, 2019

Father and son comedy duo Eugene and Dan Levy will be on hosting duties. But don't expect any roasts, a la former awards hosts.

"It’s always hit me in a funny way when jokes are done at the expense of people who are nominated," Eugene told press ahead of the big night.

"They’ve put in the work, and it’s their night, really, and you have to have enough respect for the awards show itself. Otherwise, why are we here?"

His plan is to simply "tribute to television, certainly the nominees, but to the medium that gave us both our starts".

Who is presenting at the 2024 Emmys?

Taylor Zakhar Perez is among those presenting at the 2024 Emmys

The better question would be, who isn't?

Christine Baranski, Kathy Bates, Candice Bergen, Matt Bomer, Nicola Coughlan, Viola Davis, Colin Farrell, Lily Gladstone, Selena Gomez, Joshua Jackson, Mindy Kaling, Reba McEntire, Taylor Zakhar Perez, Gina Torres and Kristen Wiig are among the many, many names presenting.

Will there be any reunions at the 2024 Emmys?

Ron Howard (second left) and Henry Winkler (seated) at Arnold's Diner in a scene from the TV series Happy Days

Producers Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay have already revealed that there will be a special segment honoring Saturday Night Live, which begins its 50th year this fall, while actor turned director Ron Howard will reunite with Henry Winkler to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Happy Days.

Will The West Wing cast reunite at the 2024 Emmys?

The West Wing celebrates 25 years in 2024

Martin Sheen, Allison Janney, Dulé Hill, Janel Moloney and Richard Schiff are slated to present, and so it is thought they will appear on stage together for a mini reunion.

The West Wing premiered 25 years ago in 1999 and won 26 Emmys over its seven seasons.

Who is performing at the 2024 Emmys?

Jelly Roll is slated to perform

County star Jelly Roll is slated to perform during the “In Memoriam” segment.

Which show got the most nominations for the 2024 Emmys?

FX’s drama Shogun, set in 17th-century Japan is going into the ceremony with 14 wins already from the Creative Arts Emmys – the most any series has ever won in one night.

It has 25 nominations in total.

The Bear has 23 nominations

The Bear received 23 nominations, the most ever in a single year for a comedy series, while Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building has 21 nods, HBO/Max’s True Detective: Night Country received 19 and the final season of Netflix’s The Crown, 18.

Click here for the full nominations list.