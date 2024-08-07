Jelly Roll shares wonderful news following family health scares

After navigating a challenging period of family health concerns, country music sensation Jelly Roll is back on top and ready to share some joyous news.

The singer is set to head to the Hamptons for an exclusive fan event that promises to be unlike any other.

On Saturday, August 17, Jelly Roll will perform an intimate concert for SiriusXM at the renowned Stephen Talkhouse in Amagansett, NY.

This special event will feature not only a live performance but also an 'eat and greet' cookout, providing fans with a unique opportunity to spend quality time with the star.

The concert, exclusive to SiriusXM subscribers, will showcase Jelly Roll performing tracks from his upcoming new album, including his latest single I Am Not Okay, as well as hits from his record-breaking 2023 album, Whitsitt Chapel.

© Getty Images Jelly Roll was unable to hide his emotions

Following the performance, fans will be treated to a cookout, turning up the heat in more ways than one. From encore to entrée, this evening promises to be the quintessential summer experience, filled with warm weather, good food, and great music.

The intimate show will air on The Highway (channel 56) and will also be available on the SiriusXM app, allowing fans who can't attend in person to join in on the fun.

© Kevin Mazur Bunnie Xo, Jelly Roll and Bailee Ann

Jelly Roll's new single I Am Not Okay, which he performed live on The Howard Stern Show in June, has already garnered significant attention.

This performance is just the start as he gears up to kick off The Beautifully Broken Tour across North America. Amidst this exciting career news, Jelly Roll's wife, Bunnie Xo, recently shared some concerning health news with her followers.

© Getty Images Jelly Roll and his wife

Bunnie revealed that she had been experiencing unusual headaches for months and decided to get an MRI. The results were alarming: doctors found an aneurysm on her carotid artery, one of her biggest fears, especially since her mother had survived a ruptured aneurysm.

In a heartfelt Facebook post, Bunnie detailed her experience, sharing that she had been living a nightmare for the past few days.

Jelly and Bunny pose with their daughter

"In March, I started getting really bad headaches, really weird headaches that I've never gotten before," she explained. "So I scheduled to have an MRI/MRA done this week with my doctor, and I went in and got it done."

The initial diagnosis of an aneurysm was confirmed by a subsequent scan, revealing a two-millimeter aneurysm.

"So the past four days, it literally felt like I kind of had a death sentence," Bunnie confessed. "You have to kind of come to grips with your own mortality and that's never a fun experience to go through, ever."

While the size of her aneurysm was thankfully revealed as extremely small and she was later cleared by the doctors, Bunnie candidly expressed the anxiety of living with such a condition, describing it as walking around with a "grenade in their head."