Is Brad Pitt's new wardrobe channeling Harry Styles? All the times actor has mirrored the singer's quirky style

Brad Pitt has recently undergone a transformation in his fashion choices, and fans have been quick to point out the startling similarity to another A-lister: Mr Feather Boa himself, Harry Styles.

Brad's recent foray into the fashion world comes as his two-year relationship with girlfriend Ines de Ramon, 34, heats up; the pair have been spotted multiple times in recent months, and each appearance has seen the Bullet Train actor sporting daring and bold looks.

Traditionally known for his understated, classic looks on and off the red carpet in the past, the 60-year-old's recent wardrobe has taken a turn toward the experimental, a la the former boyband member.

Harry has been known to take fashion risks; who could forget the viral Vogue shoot from 2020 that saw him rocking a dress? Whether it's bold colors or playful accessories, Brad seems to be channeling the same fearless approach to fashion that has become Harry's signature.

Both men seem to be enjoying the freedom to play with traditional ideas of masculinity and fashion, and the father of six's evolving wardrobe suggests that he is taking a page from the Englishman's book.

© Ben Kriemann Fluid and feminine One of the first and most striking instances of Brad's new style direction came before he was first linked to Ines and during the premiere of Bullet Train in 2022. The actor shocked fans by stepping onto the red carpet in a brown linen skirt paired with a matching loose brown linen button-down, on top of a pale pink button-down shirt and brown boots. The look was unexpected, but it immediately drew comparisons to Harry Styles' groundbreaking Vogue cover, where the singer wore a skirt as well as the famous dress, breaking traditional gender norms in fashion. Harry's willingness to blur the lines between masculine and feminine clothing has made him a modern fashion icon, and Brad's skirt moment echoed the trend. Both stars' choices reflect a broader cultural shift toward more fluid expressions of identity and style.

© Getty Back in Black In another headline-grabbing moment, Brad opted for a sleek, all-black suit that included a sheer shirt paired with dramatic flared pants and bold platform boots. This daring look felt strikingly similar to the 'Watermelon Sugar' singer's 2023 Brit Awards look, where he sported a black suit with flared trousers and a jacket that flared dramatically at the hips; Harry chose to forgo a shirt underneath, similar to Brad's sheer style. Harry often mixes high-fashion elements like sheer shirts with dramatic silhouettes to create an elegant and edgy look, and Brad's ensemble appeared to tap into this same aesthetic.

© Getty Going Green Harry's flamboyant fashion sense could also have influenced Brad's foray into brightly colored looks. The actor sported a relaxed linen green suit at the Los Angeles premiere of Bullet Train, paired with a green shirt and yellow sneakers. This look harkened back to Harry's frequent use of bright color palettes in his own wardrobe, particularly his green Gucci suit from the 2022 TIFF red carpet. The suit jacket was a darker shade of green and featured a large flower on the left breast; he paired it with trousers in a lighter shade of green and a matching green handbag. From electric blues to neon pinks, Harry has pushed the idea that men's fashion doesn't need to be confined to neutral colors. Brad's green suit shows that he is also embracing a more playful and experimental approach to his clothing choices.

© Getty Making a Statement Brad made waves with his bold choice of a tartan print bucket hat in July, drawing comparisons to Harry's daring wardrobe at the 2021 Grammys, particularly his Gucci jacket. Harry loves being playful with fashion, often mixing unconventional patterns and styles to create a fresh new look. Harry's Grammy look showcased his flair for blending high fashion with casual cool, while Brad's hat brings a similar energy to his outfit. Both stars sport the pattern as a statement piece that stands out in a sea of more traditional looks.

© Getty,Twitter Houndstooth Heroes Brad's love of patterned trousers became evident when he was seen out in Los Angeles with Ines on Monday, wearing slouched houndstooth pants paired with a bucket hat. This timeless pattern, a favorite of style icons across decades, reminded us of a custom houndstooth suit that Harry wore during a show in Barcelona. Despite one dressing up the pattern and the other dressing it down, both stars demonstrate how a classic pattern like houndstooth can be transformed into the centerpiece of an outfit.