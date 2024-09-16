Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup's surprising marriage confession revealed as couple wow at Emmys

Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup have always been a picture of elegance and poise, but their recent appearance at the 2024 Emmy Awards added a touch of candid charm to their polished image.

As they graced the red carpet at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, the couple, who both have nominations this year, had plenty to celebrate.

However, it wasn't just their stunning ensembles that caught everyone's attention—it was a surprising confession about their married life that caught everyone’s attention.

Naomi, 55, was the epitome of Hollywood glamour in a satin emerald green Balenciaga gown. The strapless dress, featuring an A-line skirt and a mini train, was a showstopper with its vibrant hue and delicate bow on the back.

Naomi's beauty look was equally captivating, with a bright red-orange lipstick that perfectly contrasted the rich green of her gown. Her chin-length bob, styled in a sleek blowout, and chainlink earrings added a modern twist to her timeless ensemble.

© Michael Buckner Billy Crudup and Naomi Watts at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards

Billy, 56, opted for classic sophistication in a sleek black suit. With a skinny tie and shiny black loafers, he complemented Naomi’s elegance perfectly.

The couple looked every bit the glamorous duo as they posed for photographers, their chemistry undeniable. But amidst the glamour and glitz, Billy revealed an unexpected tidbit about their marriage, adding a touch of realness to their red carpet moment.

© Myung J. Chun Billy and Naomi are the sweetest couple

In a playful exchange Billy confessed, "I get panic attacks when we play games like Scrabble." The admission was met with laughter, showing that even this power couple has their quirks. It's these little insights into their life together that endear them to fans, offering a glimpse of their playful and relatable dynamic.

The evening held even more excitement for the couple as Billy took home the award for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his role in The Morning Show.

© ABC Billy and Naomi enjoy a quick smooch

Before heading to the stage, he paused to share a sweet moment with Naomi, giving her a loving kiss that had the crowd cheering. On stage, he couldn't help but gush over his wife. "I'm happy to be here with my piece of eye candy there, my wife," Billy said, gesturing to Naomi, who was beaming with pride.

But Billy’s tribute to Naomi went beyond just her stunning appearance. "Who also happens to be an immigrant and also gave a searing performance this year for which she's nominated, and she starts businesses too, so it's nice to be by her side," he continued, earning applause from the audience. His words were a touching acknowledgment of Naomi's accomplishments and their journey together, highlighting the mutual respect and admiration that forms the foundation of their relationship.

Naomi, who is also nominated this year for her role as Babe Paley in Feud: Capote vs. the Swans, watched with pride as Billy accepted his award. The night was undoubtedly a milestone for them both, marking not only their professional achievements but also their personal journey as a couple.

© Leon Bennett Billy Crudup and Naomi Watts attend MPTF's 18th Annual Evening Before the Emmys

This isn't the first time Naomi and Billy have turned heads with their impeccable style. Just days before the Emmys, they attended the Vanity Fair Pre-Emmy Party at the Sunset Tower Hotel.

Dressed to impress once again, Naomi shimmered in a sparkly champagne dress, while Billy kept things cool and casual in an unbuttoned white shirt paired with a black suit. The couple exuded old Hollywood glamour as they exited the event, leaving everyone in awe of their effortless elegance.

Despite their busy schedules and the high stakes of awards season, Naomi and Billy have managed to keep their relationship grounded and full of joy.

Their blended family is at the center of their world, with Billy sharing son William Atticus Parker, 20, with Mary-Louise Parker, and Naomi sharing sons Sasha, 17, and Kai, 16, with ex Liev Schreiber.