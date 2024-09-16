Cutest couples on the Emmys 2024 red carpet — Jon Hamm, Naomi Watts, Idris Elba and more

Tinseltown's biggest talent descended upon the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles on September 15 for the Emmys and there were a host of famous faces strutting their stuff on the red carpet.
Amongst the fashion forward celebrities making a style-statement were some A-list couples who had some seriously cute moments captured on camera.
Here are the best duos from the red carpet.
Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup
Naomi and her new husband put on a loved up display and revelled in their marital bliss. They packed on the PDA and both looked amazing for their star-studded evening.
Idris Elba and Sabrina Elba
Idris Elba's model wife, Sabrina, looked like the ultimate Bond girl alongside her handsome husband.
The pair looked picture-prefect for their appearance.
Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola
Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola made for a model couple. The Mad Men Alum cozied up to his wife, Anna, who wowed in a plunging gold dress, while he made a statement in a traditional tuxedo.
Holland Taylor and Sarah Paulson
Power couple, Sarah Paulson and her wife, Holland Taylor, supported one another.
Holland was up for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for The Morning Show, and Sarah was up for Best Guest Actress in a Drama Series for Mr. and Mrs. Smith.
Jimmy Kimmel and Molly McNearney
Jimmy Kimmel and his wife Molly McNearney snuggled up for photo opportunities and they looked amazing.
Gary Oldman and Gisele Schmidt
Gary Oldman and Gisele Schmidt wore matching glasses on the red carpet.
The 65-year-old looked loved up with his wife as the put on a fashionable display.
Mark Duplass and Katie Aselton
The Morning Show star, Mark Duplass, and his stunning actress wife, Katie Aselton looked picture perfect for their red carpet appearance.
Saoirse Ronan and Jack Lowden
Saoirse Ronan and Jack Lowden are rarely seen in public together, but chose to make a stylish and rare appearance at the Emmys together.
Jodie Foster and Alex Hedison
Jodie Foster and her wife, Alex Hedison, radiated on the red carpet in sleek gowns. It was a rare public moment for the couple and fans will no doubt be blown away by their appearance.