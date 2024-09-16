Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Cutest couples on the Emmys 2024 red carpet — Jon Hamm, Naomi Watts, Idris Elba and more
Digital Cover fashion

The 2024 awards took place in Los Angeles 

Hannah Hargrave
US Deputy Editor
36 minutes ago
Tinseltown's biggest talent descended upon the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles on September 15 for the Emmys and there were a host of famous faces strutting their stuff on the red carpet. 

Amongst the fashion forward celebrities making a style-statement were some A-list couples who had some seriously cute moments captured on camera. 

Here are the best duos from the red carpet.

1/9

Billy Crudup and Naomi Watts attend the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards

Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup

Naomi and her new husband put on a loved up display and revelled in their marital bliss. They packed on the PDA and both looked amazing for their star-studded evening.


2/9

Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina radiated on the red carpet

Idris Elba and Sabrina Elba

Idris Elba's model wife, Sabrina, looked like the ultimate Bond girl alongside her handsome husband. 

The pair looked picture-prefect for their appearance.

3/9

Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola attend the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards.

Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola

Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola made for a model couple. The Mad Men Alum cozied up to his wife, Anna, who wowed in a plunging gold dress, while he made a statement in a traditional tuxedo.

4/9

Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor attend the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards

Holland Taylor and Sarah Paulson

Power couple, Sarah Paulson and her wife, Holland Taylor, supported one another.

Holland was up for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for The Morning Show, and Sarah was up for Best Guest Actress in a Drama Series for Mr. and Mrs. Smith.

5/9

Jimmy Kimmel and Molly McNearney attend the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards

Jimmy Kimmel and Molly McNearney

Jimmy Kimmel and his wife Molly McNearney snuggled up for photo opportunities and they looked amazing. 


6/9

Gisele Schmidt and Gary Oldman arriving at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards© Getty Images

Gary Oldman and Gisele Schmidt

Gary Oldman and Gisele Schmidt wore matching glasses on the red carpet. 

The 65-year-old looked loved up with his wife as the put on a fashionable display. 

7/9

Katie Aselton and Mark Duplass attend the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards© Getty Images

Mark Duplass and Katie Aselton

The Morning Show star, Mark Duplass, and his stunning actress wife, Katie Aselton looked picture perfect for their red carpet appearance. 

8/9

Saoirse Ronan and Jack Lowden attend the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards© Getty Images

Saoirse Ronan and Jack Lowden

Saoirse Ronan and Jack Lowden are rarely seen in public together, but chose to make a stylish and rare appearance at the Emmys together. 

9/9

Jodie Foster and Alexandra Hedison attend the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards

Jodie Foster and Alex Hedison

Jodie Foster and her wife, Alex Hedison, radiated on the red carpet in sleek gowns. It was a rare public moment for the couple and fans will no doubt be blown away by their appearance.

