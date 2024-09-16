Cutest couples on the Emmys 2024 red carpet — Jon Hamm, Naomi Watts, Idris Elba and more

Tinseltown's biggest talent descended upon the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles on September 15 for the Emmys and there were a host of famous faces strutting their stuff on the red carpet.

Amongst the fashion forward celebrities making a style-statement were some A-list couples who had some seriously cute moments captured on camera.

Here are the best duos from the red carpet.

1/ 9 Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup Naomi and her new husband put on a loved up display and revelled in their marital bliss. They packed on the PDA and both looked amazing for their star-studded evening.



2/ 9 Idris Elba and Sabrina Elba Idris Elba's model wife, Sabrina, looked like the ultimate Bond girl alongside her handsome husband. The pair looked picture-prefect for their appearance.

3/ 9 Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola made for a model couple. The Mad Men Alum cozied up to his wife, Anna, who wowed in a plunging gold dress, while he made a statement in a traditional tuxedo.



4/ 9 Holland Taylor and Sarah Paulson Power couple, Sarah Paulson and her wife, Holland Taylor, supported one another. Holland was up for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for The Morning Show, and Sarah was up for Best Guest Actress in a Drama Series for Mr. and Mrs. Smith.

5/ 9 Jimmy Kimmel and Molly McNearney Jimmy Kimmel and his wife Molly McNearney snuggled up for photo opportunities and they looked amazing.



6/ 9 © Getty Images Gary Oldman and Gisele Schmidt Gary Oldman and Gisele Schmidt wore matching glasses on the red carpet. The 65-year-old looked loved up with his wife as the put on a fashionable display.

7/ 9 © Getty Images Mark Duplass and Katie Aselton The Morning Show star, Mark Duplass, and his stunning actress wife, Katie Aselton looked picture perfect for their red carpet appearance.

8/ 9 © Getty Images Saoirse Ronan and Jack Lowden Saoirse Ronan and Jack Lowden are rarely seen in public together, but chose to make a stylish and rare appearance at the Emmys together.

