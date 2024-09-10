Naomi Watts' bridal Balenciaga gown is a red carpet showstopper

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Kering’s Caring for Women Dinner took place on Monday night, welcoming a swathe of fashion’s female elite through its doors.

In attendance at the celebrity-studded bash, which took place during New York Fashion Week, was British actress Naomi Watts.

Making a statement in a cascading bridal gown, the actress looked to Balenciaga’s Resort 2025 collection when sourcing her after-hours attire.

© Getty Naomi Watts attended Kering's 3rd Annual Caring For Women Dinner held in NYC

The operatic number featured a contemporary square neckline, a snow-white ivory hue, a ruched corset with belt detailing and a voluminous skirt that gently puffed out from the hips.

Infusing her opulent attire with an added layer of decadence, Naomi frosted herself with a curated selection of Boucheron jewels. She wore the ‘Plume de Paon’ ear clips set with diamonds and paved with diamonds in white gold, as well as the ‘Plume de Paon’ large model ring, set with a rose-cut diamond, which were also paved with diamonds.

She wore her blonde hair down loose in a cropped, straightened style and opted for a dewy beauty blend complete with a thick brown and a dark rose lip.

© Getty The actress, who wore Balenciaga, was joined by Dakota Johnson in Gucci

The Hollywood veteran was joined at the event by fellow industry movers and shakers. She was pictured alongside Donatella Versace and Dakota Johnson, who shimmered in a crystal-cut Gucci gown complete with an off-white pencil skirt and Boucheron jewels.

Balenciaga has a known celebrity following. Famed for dressing stars from Kim Kardashian to Charli XCX, the Italian brand has cultivated a dazzling clientele.

Naomi remains a fervent supporter of the Kering-owned brand, attending high profile affairs from Balenciaga’s Haute Couture autumn/winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week to The Met Gala in pieces courtesy of the contemporary house.

Kering acquired Balenciaga in 2001, integrating the brand into its portfolio of high-end labels. Under Kering's ownership, Balenciaga has experienced significant growth, particularly under creative directors like Nicolas Ghesquière and Demna Gvasalia, who have helped position the brand as a leader in avant-garde and innovative fashion.