Gordon Ramsay's daughter Holly comments on wedding dress plans

Holly Ramsay, 23, only went public with her relationship with sports star Adam Peaty earlier this year, but she discussed her future wedding plans in a new interview.

Gordon Ramsay and his family opened up about home life during a chat with People, which saw his wife Tana describe the celebrity chef as "incredibly sensitive" and "a crier". On the subject of her emotional father, Holly chimed in that she expects Gordon to be very tearful when she ties the knot and joked that she will need to take this into consideration when it comes to her bridal outfit.

"The day he walks me down the aisle, we are going to need so many tissues. My veil will have to be [made of] tissues so he can walk behind me and mop up his tears," she said.

While she hasn't discussed any plans to marry in the near future, she has given fans rare glimpses into her private relationship with Olympic swimmer Adam. Holly is believed to have started dating the former Strictly Come Dancing star, who competed in the BBC show alongside her sister Tilly Ramsay, in 2022 after his split from his ex-girlfriend, Eiri Munro.

The former couple – who share son George – announced they were splitting after three years together in August 2022, with Adam writing on Instagram: "Eiri and I have decided to go our separate ways.

"We have enjoyed a wonderful three years together, two of those with our gorgeous son George. Our priority has always been to provide the happiest and healthiest home environment for him, and right now that means ending our romantic relationship.

"I could not ask for a greater mother for George and I am so grateful to Eiri for her amazing support over the last three years. Eiri and George, I’m sorry for letting you down. My only interest is for the well-being of our family at this difficult time so I ask that our privacy is respected and I won’t be saying anything further."

Since going public with their relationship, Holly and Adam have enjoyed romantic getaways to Rome, where Adam made a surprise appearance at the 2023 Settecolli Trophy, and Cornwall, where Gordon and Tana Ramsay have a beautiful home.

Proving their close relationship with each other's families, Holly shared a snap of the swimmer enjoying a weekend with herself and her little brother Oscar. Captioning the post, she penned: "A weekend to remember."

Gordon and Tana got married in December 1996 and went on to welcome five children: daughter Megan, 25, twins Jack and Holly, 23, daughter Matilda, 21, and son Oscar, four. In the same interview with People, Gordon credited his wife and kids for making him a "softie."

"The kids have brought the most emotion out of me," admitted the Hell's Kitchen star, adding: "It’s funny, isn’t it? Because everyone thinks, 'God, you must be an absolute [expletive] to be at home with.' [But] Tana’s super fierce, an ex-Montessori school teacher. So I’m the softie."

