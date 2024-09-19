Lauren Sancheze released her children's book only 10 days ago but it has already received rave reviews – including one from fiance Jeff Bezos.

"This is the best children’s book my fiancée has ever written," Jeff wrote on the book's Amazon page, giving it five stars. HELLO! can confirm the account is Jeff's personal account, and he has also used it in the past to review milk, cookies, and several different books.

The Fly Who Flew to Space is a "glow-in-the-dark picture book that follows an adorable fly named Flynn as they follow their dreams of becoming an astronaut right onto a rocket ship".

© Amazon Jeff Bezos' review for Lauren Sanchez's new book

Jeff and Lauren have long publicly supported each other, and this past week, during her appearance at the Forbes Women's Power Summit, Lauren shared that her fiance encourages her to "do my thing," even when it comes to her styling choices.

"I'm lucky to have a partner like that. We really support each other," she said, adding that "people want me to dress or look or act a certain way, but I'm just being as authentic to me as I can be".

© Michael Simon Lauren Sanchez during an appearance to promote her new book, "The Fly Who Flew to Space"

Lauren has been on a national book tour for the release, and has revealed that she was inspired by one teacher in particular who helped her to receive a dyslexia diagnosis after she was asked to contribute to the school paper.

"I told her, ‘I can’t really write,’” Lauren recalled on Good Morning America, sharing that the teacher’s response was simple but life-changing: “She told me, 'just write without thinking about spelling or punctuation.'"

© Getty Images Lauren and Jeff have always publicly supported each other

After Lauren handed in her first story, her teacher told her, "you are not dumb, you just can’t spell," and the teacher arranged for Lauren to be tested for dyslexia which changed her life forever.

"I went from a 2.0 GPA student who was barely making it, to a 3.8," Lauren revealed proudly. "I got into USC and became a journalist."

Lauren went on to work in local TV in California and Arizona, before landing a six-year run as the host of Good Day LA. She has gone on to found her own aerial film and production company, Black Ops Aviation, and is now a philanthropist.

© Getty Images Lauren is a former news anchor

Proceeds from the book will go to the International Dyslexia Association, an organization that helps diagnose children with the learning disorder at an earlier age, and the 54-year-old has also shared that her 18-year-old son Evan, whom she shares with ex-husband Patrick Whitesell, has also been diagnosed with dyslexia.

"My son said I could talk about it," Lauren said, with a sense of pride and understanding. "He has dyslexia, diagnosed in second grade."