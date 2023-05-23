Jeff Bezos' fiancée: What is Lauren Sanchez's net worth?

Congratulations are in order for billionaire Jeff Bezos and his long-term partner, Lauren Sanchez. The couple reportedly got engaged in the South of France this month after first going public with their romance in 2019.

News broke on Monday after the Amazon founder and the journalist were spotted on his $500million superyacht, Koru, with Lauren sporting a crop top, a beige mesh skirt and a dazzling diamond ring.

And while the pair are yet to confirm their happy news or share any photos of the engagement ring, it's thought that Jeff shelled out an eye-watering $3.5million on his fiancée's gobstopper jewel.



Although much is known about Jeff's mind-boggling fortune, the team at HELLO! is taking a closer look at Lauren's net worth. Keep reading for all the details…

What is Lauren Sanchez known for?

Lauren shot to fame as an entertainment reporter and news anchor. She cut her teeth at KTVK-TV in Phoenix before joining the syndicated entertainment show Extra. In 1999 she won an impressive Emmy award for her time at KCOP-TV where was employed as an anchor for UPN 13 News.



In 2005, Lauren hosted the immensely popular dance show, So You Think You Can Dance. She left the show after one season to welcome her son, Evan.

Between 2011 and 2017, she starred as a co-host on Fox's Good Day LA show. Beyond the silver screen, Lauren has starred in a number of feature films such as The Day After Tomorrow, Fight Club and Ted 2.

After amassing an impressive fortune (thought to be $30million as of 2018), Lauren launched her very own production company, Adventure & Fellowship.



The company has produced films for Bezos Academy, Bezos Earth Fund, and Blue Origin – Bezos' aerospace company. Lauren often credits Jeff as being her biggest role model.

Speaking to The Wall Street Journal's WSJ Magazine, she explained: "Living with Jeff is like having a master class every day.



"What he's really taught me a lot about is management. Biggest pieces of advice? I hold a lot of meetings and I would talk first in a meeting, and he goes, "No, no, no. You're the boss. You talk last. You let everyone else talk so that they don't get swayed by your opinion."'

What else is Lauren working on?

Lauren is reportedly set to release a children's book called 'Flynn, The Fly Who Flew,' later this year. Her beau Jeff has been with her every step of the way. Speaking to WSJ magazine, she said: "We love to be together, and we love to work together. He's helping me with the book. He's getting his pilot's license. We fly together. We work out together. We're together all the time."



Aside from her glittering TV career, Lauren is also a helicopter pilot. She got her licence in 2016 and has been putting it to good use whilst working at her aerial film and production company.



Speaking to THR, Lauren gushed: "I want to be in a helicopter all the time. Life can be so chaotic with so much going on. Lift off and you're in an energy space that no one else is in. It's calming. When I'm up there, I'm completely satisfied. I'm like, 'This is where I need to be.'"

Lauren and Jeff's Hawaii home

In 2021, Jeff and Lauren snapped up a stunning beachfront home in Hawaii for a cool $78million. The unique property boasts its very own private sandy beach, an outdoor kitchen with ocean views, 14 acres, a swimming pool and a guest house.

