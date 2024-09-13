Lauren Sanchez, 54, defends her 'sexy' fashion style as she rocks white power suit

Lauren Sanchez never backs down from a power move, and she did just that this past week as she rocked a white suit with an intricate lace corset.

The 54-year-old participated in a fireside chat conversation with Moira Forbes at Forbes Women’s Power Summit in New York, NY, and was joined by her beloved eldest son Nikko and his girlfriend.

© Taylor Hill Lauren Sanchez attends the 2024 Forbes Power Women's Summit on September 11, 2024

Lauren wore a pair of wide leg pants paired with a busty corset-style bra and a white blazer.

She wore her brunette hair up and in minimal jewelry.

© Taylor Hill Lauren spoke of her fashion styling

The fiancee of Jeff Bezos have been promoting her new book, The Fly Who Flew To Space, and told The View hosts on Friday that although she considers her style a "little sexy," she looks to famous Latina stars including Eva Longoria, Salma Hayek, Jennifer Lopez, Sofía Vergara for fashion guidance: "They really embrace their culture when they dress and so I think, it’s just in me."

© Steven Ferdman Nikko and Lauren Sanchez arrive at Forbes Power Women's Summit

During her appearance at the Forbes Women's Power Summit, Lauren also defended her styling choices, sharing that her fiance encourages her to "do my thing".

"I'm lucky to have a partner like that. We really support each other," she said, adding thatpeople want me to dress or look or act a certain way But I'm just being as authentic to me as I can be".

© Mike Coppola Lauren Sanchez attends the 2024 Kering for Women dinner at The Pool

Lauren also spoke about how one teacher changed her life in college, helping her to get diagnosed with dyslexia.

"Yesterday I was at the bookstore with my son who’s here and he’s like, 'Mom, can’t you get through that conversation without crying?' And I go, 'I don't know what it is, every time I tell the story, I cry and I don’t understand, it’s something in me,' and then his girlfriend who’s also here goes, 'Oh, you’re probably nervous. That’s why,'" Lauren began.

© Tasos Katopodis Amazon founder Jeff (R) and his fiancee Lauren arrive at the White House for a state dinner

"And so I stopped and I thought about it and …I looked at my friend Elsa who’s right here, and I go, 'Oh my god, I figured it out. I figured why I keep crying. It’s the eight-year-old girl that thinks she’s dumb and the 54-year-old woman hugging her and saying it’s going to be OK. and that’s what this book is about."

Her children's book, which was released on September 10, is "about a little fly who has dyslexia and is just not so good in school and wanders and is curious and ends up seeing the world".