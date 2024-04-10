Lauren Sanchez dazzles in $2,200 gown as she and Jeff Bezos lead the glamorous arrivals at Joe Biden’s state dinner

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez, alongside luminaries Robert De Niro and his girlfriend Tiffany Chen and political power couple Bill and Hillary Clinton, were the stars at President Joe and Jill Biden's state dinner, honoring Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Lauren Sanchez turned heads in a striking red Rasario gown worth $2,200, which perfectly complemented the glamorous evening.

Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff also graced the red carpet, making a noteworthy appearance in elegant attire by Valentino.

Bill and Hillary Clinton shared their excitement for the evening, expressing delight at being part of such a significant event.

Their arrival was made even more special upon noticing Hillary Clinton's first lady portrait near the entrance, adding a personal touch to their welcome.

Among the early arrivals was Naomi Biden, the President's granddaughter, who chose to wear a designer gown by Bernadette adorned with cherry blossom motifs, echoing the evening's theme of spring and renewal.

The Biden family, including Naomi's husband Peter Neal, daughter Ashley, and granddaughter Finnegan, gathered at the White House to extend a warm welcome to Prime Minister Kishida and his wife Yuko.

The White House was transformed into a veritable spring garden for the occasion, complete with a koi pond illusion and floating lily pads, setting an enchanting scene for the distinguished guests.

Legendary musician Paul Simon was slated to perform, promising an unforgettable experience with a menu that included home-cured salmon, rib-eye steak, and a cherry-themed dessert in honor of President Biden's favorite ice cream flavor.

The celebration commenced with an informal visit by the Kishidas to the White House, followed by a dinner at the renowned Blacksalt Restaurant, known for its exquisite seafood offerings.

The magic of the evening unfolded as guests stepped onto a floor that mimicked a koi pond, leading them through a path adorned with cherry blossoms.

Event designer Bryan Rafanelli, who previously orchestrated Naomi Biden's White House wedding, lent his creative genius to the evening's decor, crafting the illusion of a pond that connected the East Room and the State Dining Room, where guests dined and enjoyed Paul Simon's performance.

The decor featured colorful hydrangeas and table arrangements of sweet peas and peonies, with silk and glass butterflies adding a whimsical touch.

The dinnerware varied between George W. Bush's presidency's green china and Lyndon B. Johnson's era's floral-patterned china, reflecting the evening's theme of celebrating spring in both nations.

White House Social Secretary Carlos Elizondo highlighted that every detail of the menu was inspired by the season, aiming to create a memorable experience symbolizing the enduring friendship between the two countries.

The state dinner, marking the first visit by a Japanese leader in nine years, underscored the importance of the U.S.-Japan alliance, focusing on economic and security issues, including the challenge of China's growing influence in the Indo-Pacific region.

President Biden and Prime Minister Kishida's discussions in the Oval Office further emphasized the strong partnership between the two nations, showcasing mutual support on defense and economic matters amidst regional concerns.

