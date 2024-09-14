How Brad Pitt is following in George Clooney’s relationship footsteps with girlfriend Ines de Ramon

Movie star Brad Pitt and his girlfriend Inés de Ramón made a glamorous red carpet debut at the 81st annual Venice International Film Festival recently, looking absolutely smitten with each other at the premiere of Brad’s new film Wolfs.

The 60-year-old actor looked dashing in a black tailored suit by Louis Vuitton, and was all smiles as he held hands with Inés, 31, who was stunning in a white floor-length gown by Entire Studios.

© Pascal Le Segretain Ines de Ramon and Brad Pitt attend the 81st Venice International Film Festival

The couple, who met through mutual friends and went public with their romance in 2022, were spotted arriving together at Venice’s Marco Polo Airport the previous day and have since been photographed out and about in New York together, too.

In Venice, we saw the couple alongside Brad’s close friend and Wolfs co-star George Clooney, 63, and his glamorous wife, international human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, 46, returning to the romantic city where they wed exactly ten years ago.

It hasn’t gone unnoticed that Brad appears to be following in the relationship footsteps of his friend George, choosing to date a woman outside of the showbiz world.

© Daniele Venturelli George Clooney with wife Amal Clooney for the premiere of Wolfs at the Venice Film Festival

George Clooney was bowled over by his wife, human rights lawyer Amal when they met through a mutual friend in July 2013.

Thought to be an eternal bachelor, George famously said he’d never marry or have children, revealing about his pre-married life: "I didn’t know how un-full it was until I met Amal. And then everything changed. And I was like: 'Oh, actually, this has been a huge empty space.'"

Brad looking to close friend George

Relationship and dating coach Jacob Lucas told HELLO!: "It may be that Brad tends to go for women also in the public eye, which hasn’t worked out the best, so now he might want to get to know someone away from that world.”

"I expect Brad will reach out to George," Jacob says. "George will know how to navigate this dynamic and what could come up."

"The big stumbling block may be Inés not being used to the attention that comes with fame," he adds. "She will either thrive through it or struggle. Both Brad and Inés will have a lot of eyes on them – she will no longer have the same level of privacy."

© Pascal Le Segretain Amal Clooney, George Clooney, Ines de Ramon and Brad Pitt enjoy a double date

However, Amal could provide reassurance. "Like George, Amal could be a really good friend to Inés as she navigates this new relationship with Brad," Jacob says.

"I’m sure the four of them will get to know each other more as a group and Inés will see Amal as a close friend to go to for advice."

Until this public appearance, Brad and Inés have kept a relatively low profile, with the couple first spotted together in November 2022 at a Bono concert in Los Angeles. There are also reports that the couple spent this summer together at Brad’s French winery, Chateau Miraval, which he had co-owned with ex- wife Angelina Jolie.

Who is Ines de Ramon?

Inés comes from an entirely different world to Brad’s previous partners – she’s not an actress, or indeed a celebrity at all, but she has several impressive qualifications and appears to shun the limelight, with her Instagram account set to "private".

Inés grew up in Geneva, although her family are originally from Madrid. She has a degree in business administration from the University of Geneva, studied diamond and coloured stones at the Gemological Institute of America, and is a certified integrative nutrition health coach.

© AKGS Ines and Brad have been dating since 2022

She’s also multilingual, fluent in English, Spanish, French, Italian and German. Career-wise, she first worked in luxury hotels at Geneva’s Kempinski Hotels before starting her journey in fine jewellery at Christie’s, also in Switzerland.

After a move to the US, Inés joined luxury jeweller De Grisogono in New York, before becoming vice president at Anita Ko Jewelry in LA in 2020, where clients include Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez.

© Gotham Brad Pitt and Ines are seen in New York City

The new power couple

It’s easy to imagine how Brad would be fascinated by Inés’s talents and career, with her professional life a world away from the actor’s norm of movie sets and award ceremonies.

Like Brad, Inés is also divorced, having been married to Paul Wesley, who played Stefan Salvatore in The Vampire Diaries. However, the pair split amicably in 2022, three years after their 2019 wedding.

Ines de Ramos and Brad Pitt enjoyed a stylish date night in Manhattan

Brad’s relationship history is widely known: he was married to actress Angelina in 2014 after nine years together, only to split in 2016. The former couple share six children.

Before Angelina, Brad was with Friends star Jennifer Aniston, who he married in 2000 and separated from in 2005. The Thelma and Louise actor dated the actress Gwyneth Paltrow from 1994 to 1997.

With his high-profile dating history, Brad’s relationship with Inés seems very different, leading many to question if he’s found The One. Time will tell…