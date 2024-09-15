Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon made their red carpet debut together at the Venice Film Festival and since then the famous couple have been spotted out and about looking totally loved up.

The A-list actor, 60, and Ines, a jewellery designer and business graduate in her early thirties, are thought to have begun dating in late 2022 but, until recently, mostly kept a low profile.

Ines hails from Switzerland and was previously married to The Vampire Diaries actor, Paul Wesley.

© Pascal Le Segretain Ines de Ramon and Brad Pitt attend the "Wolfs" red carpet during the 81st Venice International Film Festival

Now, they've become one of the most talked about couples in Hollywood after making a very glamorous public appearance at the premiere of Wolfs, Brad's upcoming Apple TV+ film which also stars his close pal and fellow A-list actor, George Clooney.

The pair are also said to be living together at Brad's Hollywood abode.

Click through the gallery to see Brad and Ines' loved-up outings together so far…

Brad and Ines go public with date nights and red carpets

1/ 5 © Getty Date nights in the city This week, Brad and the brunette beauty have been spotted multiple times in the Big Apple, and they've made quite the statement in the fashion department. The couple strolled proudly hand-in-hand while walking through the busy streets of NYC after having dinner at a restaurant. Ines looked stunning in an all-black ensemble while Brad turned heads with a white open shirt and some bold, red and white check-print trousers from Burberry. Brad was also wearing a gold necklace with an initial 'I' pendant – no doubt a nod to his beloved.

2/ 5 © Pascal Le Segretain Hard launch in Venice Accompanied by George and Amal Clooney, Brad brought along Ines to the film premiere of Wolfs, marking the couple's red carpet debut in the most glamorous of ways during the 81st Venice International Film Festival. The couple looked totally at home with one another, not to mention impeccably styled.

3/ 5 © Kym Illman Day at the races Before Venice, however, Brad and Ines had made a very public appearance together in the UK while attending the British Grand Prix in July. Brad, 60, looked effortlessly cool in a houndstooth print bucket hat while wearing a crisp white T-shirt, light chinos and a yellow jacket over the top. The A-lister polished off the look with some aviator shades. The actor's girlfriend meanwhile looked chic in a powder blue long-sleeved dress and chunky heeled boots.

4/ 5 © Instagram Quiet dinners in the countryside After attending the races at Silverstone, the pair then headed to the leafy town of Weybridge in Surrey where they enjoyed a romantic meal at a local Italian restaurant. HELLO! confirmed at the time that Brad stopped into a family-run restaurant named Valentina's, according to the staff and other sources. According to the staff, he was "very polite. Quite reserved", but "it was a nice experience." Brad reportedly shared a starter of Pesto Arancini, before tucking into one of the restaurant's most popular dishes, the Pizza 'nduja piccante' with nduja sausage and ventricina salami on top. Meanwhile, his guest had a vegetarian pizza. One member of staff told HELLO!: "It was really funny because at first, I went to serve their drinks and as I was pouring, they asked me some things about the menu. "I finished serving and went to tell my colleagues - both of them looked at me like I was crazy."

5/ 5 © Variety Incognito at the Film Festival Although the loved-up went didn't go publicly official until this summer, they would head out together while remaining incognito. Earlier this year, HELLO! reported how Brad and Ines were spotted attending the Santa Barbara International Film Festival together. The pair sat together in the crowd at the event, which wasn't filmed, and stayed away from having official photographs together. HELLO! saw the pair enter the Arlington Theater as the lights went down ahead of the retrospective, where they sat in the third row behind Carey Mulligan, and where Ines kept her hand on Brad's thigh. The two looked comfortable with each other, and as they left before the end of the event, Brad guided her out with his hand tightly clasped with Ines. Shortly before the festival, the pair celebrated Brad's milestone 60th birthday at Théatre du Châtelet to enjoy an evening of music by Asaf Avidan.

