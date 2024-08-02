Gabby Logan was all smiles in cascading bridal dress and pearl choker on wedding day

Gabby Logan has spoken openly about her 23-year marriage with former Scotland rugby union player Kenny Logan, admitting they often have an "assessment" to gauge how each other is feeling.

"Sometimes there’s going to be a player who needs picking up, and other times they’re the star of the game and it’s someone else who needs the boost. With a marriage, it’s the same: you’re never walking along the same bit of road at the same time. We also never stop working at it," the BBC Sport presenter told Good Housekeeping Magazine.

"[It] isn’t something you can just leave to be and hope it’s all right in 15 years. It needs a bit of assessment."

She added that "communication, having fun, and making time to be together” is the key to their happiness.

The comments have left us reminiscing about her big day over two decades ago. The couple were all smiles as they tied the knot on 19 July 2001.

Gabby looked radiant in a tulle white wedding dress by Ben de Lisi with a rounded neckline and a long train. See more show-stopping celebrity brides in the video...

A cathedral-length veil had been secured into her updo with a sweeping side fringe framing her face, while her four-strand pearl choker took centre stage of her look.

Speaking of the sentimental accessory, she told the Daily Mail: "I bought this necklace from a jeweller on the King's Road. It holds wonderful memories for me, because I wore this on my wedding day in 2001.

"Kenny was in traditional Highland dress, with a kilt in the Logan family tartan, and my Ben de Lisi dress was ivory and round-necked, so the choker complemented it perfectly.

"I came across it again by chance when I was looking for a lovely diamond cocktail ring Kenny had given me that I'd misplaced. He buys me great presents."

Love story

© Getty Gabby met the former Scotland rugby union player on a night out in Fulham

The couple met on a night out in Fulham, with Kenny admitting he was "dumbstruck" by the sports presenter.

He wrote in his autobiography Just For Kicks, "I was in the K Bar in Fulham with a few of the Wasps boys and in walked this blonde bombshell, who I recognised from the telly. She was with someone I knew, Tamsin from Sky Sports, so I sidled up to them and got myself an introduction."

Kenny continued: "I was dumbstruck. Dumbstruck and incredibly excited. I went through to the dance floor – I was that excited – to find Peter Scrivener, another of my best mates at Wasps."

The International Scottish winger proposed after a whirlwind seven-month relationship. Gabby's father Terry Yorath reportedly had reservations when he was first informed about their engagement, but the former Wales manager changed his mind following a golfing trip in Spain.

"It would be an honour to have you as my son-in-law," he said.

Family confessions

Gabby shares two children with her husband

The couple welcomed twins Lois and Reuben via IVF in 2004 after suffering fertility issues. She has since admitted that she regrets not expanding her family with Kenny, who was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2022 after having "no symptoms" and received the all-clear last year.

"I thought I’d have more children, I always thought I’d have four children. Just the other night I said to Kenny, when we were talking about our empty house and the future, that we should have had more children," she said on the Happy Mum Happy Baby podcast.

