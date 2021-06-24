Andy Murray's £1.8million majestic hotel that hosted his family's weddings – inside The tennis pro bought the hotel in 2013

As well as his stunning Surrey family home and the new house he's renovating, Andy Murray also owns a fifteen-bedroom hotel he bought in 2013 for £1.8million.

Located near his hometown of Dunblane, Scotland, the Cromlix hotel has actually played host to the Wimbledon champion's wedding to Kim Sears back in 2015.

The couple said "I do" at Dunblane Cathedral, before heading to the property for their reception, while Andy's older brother Jamie married wife Alejandra Gutierrez at the hotel in 2010, and Andy's father William wed his partner Sam Watson there in December 2016.

Andy completely renovated the Victorian property before it opened in 2014 and it now boasts ten bedrooms, five luxury suites, its own chapel, tennis courts, games room, conservatory, a Chez Roux restaurant, and it is set within 34 acres of private gardens. Take a peek inside the five-star hotel…

Andy Murray's chapel

The chapel would make for a very beautiful setting for an intimate wedding – so we can see why it was popular among his family. The website explains: "All the needlework in the Chapel, including the altar frontals and banners were made by Mary Hay Drummond, wife of Colonel Arthur Hay Drummond who owned the estate from 1901 until his death in 1953."

There are stained glass windows, drums, silver mounted bagpipes dressed in Drummond Tartan, and family banners – two are Hay and two are Drummond.

Andy Murray's tennis courts

Of course, it makes sense that the tennis pro would want guests to have the opportunity to play his favourite sport! Photos show a tennis court in the grounds behind the car park, which is likely very popular in warmer summer months.

Andy Murray's loch

Amid the 34 acres of secluded woodlands and gardens surrounding the property, there is a house loch which is surrounded by lots of greenery.

Andy Murray's games room

The games room is kitted out with a pool table with low-hanging lights overhead. A photo taken in 2016 shows striped wallpaper, large windows with dark red curtains and matching chairs dotted around the outside of the space.

Andy Murray's hallway

The sweeping staircase features a wooden banister decorated with a green and gold Christmas garland. The carpets are red and green and the walls are painted white.

Andy Murray's bedrooms

Photographs of his mother Judy Murray at the hotel reveal floor-to-ceiling cream and white patterned curtains, black vintage radiators and red chairs.

Meanwhile, the company's Instagram shows some bedrooms follow green, cream and grey colour schemes. The en-suite bathrooms also have silver roll-top baths in front of the windows and his-and-hers sinks.

