Meet Henry Cavill's four lookalike brothers Piers, Nik, Simon and Charlie — the famous family in photos

While Henry Cavill leads quite a private life away from the spotlight, choosing to focus his personal time more on his relationship and family, one thing we do know is he is quite the family man through and through.

The 41-year-old British actor is currently expecting his first child with girlfriend Natalie Viscuso, and the couple are maintaining a low profile. However, his expanding brood has sparked further interest in his own family.

You may have known that the actor grew up in the Channel Islands and played rugby as a teen before diving into acting and modeling. But did you know he's the fourth of five brothers? And one of his siblings is an MBE?

© Instagram A young Henry with his dad and four brothers, Piers, Nik, Simon and Charlie

Read on to learn more about Henry's four brothers and their own lives…

Piers Cavill, 53

Piers Cavill is the oldest of Henry's brothers, born in 1971. He chooses to keep his life out of the spotlight compared to his other siblings, but was born in Jersey, Channel Islands just like his brothers.

© Getty Images Henry's oldest brother Piers Cavill [far left]

He was a former tank commander and army officer in the British military and now works as a director for an architecture and construction company in Jersey. He has made occasional appearances with his famous brother on the red carpet and is, according to Henry, now a father.

Nik Cavill, 49

Niki Richard Dalgliesh "Nik" Cavill is the second oldest of the Cavill brothers, born in 1975. He followed his older brother into the military as a soldier with the Royal Marines, and was even made by Queen Elizabeth II in 2012 a Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (an MBE). He led a counter-insurgency campaign in Afghanistan.

© Getty Images Henry's second oldest brother Nik Cavill

Henry is a huge supporter of his brother and his military affiliation, becoming an ambassador for the Royal Marines Charity in 2014. Little is known about his personal life, although Henry implied on social media he was also a father.

Simon Cavill, 45

Simon Cavill, the third of the Cavill brothers, born in 1979, also maintains a low profile. His LinkedIn profile suggests that he is a longtime compliance officer and director in Jersey, and he has been married to wife Victoria since 2014, and is now also a father.

© Getty Images Henry's older brother Simon Cavill [far left]

In a conversation with Jimmy Kimmel, Henry spoke about his brothers having similarly athletic physiques growing up. "I never picked battles with them," he joked. "My [older] brother, one up, was four years older than me. He was considerably larger and incredibly strong. Simon — he was so strong that we would make fun of him by saying 'Hulk smash' every time he got angry."

Charlie Cavill, 39

Charlie Cavill, born in 1985, is the youngest of the Cavill brothers and is the only one, apart from Henry, to have more of a presence in the spotlight. He has been married to wife Heather since 2013 and is a dad-of-four.

© Getty Images Henry with his younger brother Charlie Cavill

The family lives in Canada and Charlie has both Canadian and British citizenship. He co-founded Cavill & Wicks Inc. in 2021 and is now listed, according to his LinkedIn, as the Director of Operations for Friday Harbour Lifestyle Co.