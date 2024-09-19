Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Meet Henry Cavill's four lookalike brothers Piers, Nik, Simon and Charlie — the famous family in photos
Henry Cavill attends the "The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare" New York Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on April 15, 2024 in New York City.© Getty Images

The Superman and The Witcher star will soon become a father of his own with girlfriend Natalie Viscuso

Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
While Henry Cavill leads quite a private life away from the spotlight, choosing to focus his personal time more on his relationship and family, one thing we do know is he is quite the family man through and through.

The 41-year-old British actor is currently expecting his first child with girlfriend Natalie Viscuso, and the couple are maintaining a low profile. However, his expanding brood has sparked further interest in his own family.

You may have known that the actor grew up in the Channel Islands and played rugby as a teen before diving into acting and modeling. But did you know he's the fourth of five brothers? And one of his siblings is an MBE?

Henry Cavill shares a childhood throwback photograph with his four brothers and their father, posted on Instagram© Instagram
A young Henry with his dad and four brothers, Piers, Nik, Simon and Charlie

Read on to learn more about Henry's four brothers and their own lives…

Piers Cavill, 53

Piers Cavill is the oldest of Henry's brothers, born in 1971. He chooses to keep his life out of the spotlight compared to his other siblings, but was born in Jersey, Channel Islands just like his brothers.

Piers Cavill, Marianne Cavill, Henry Cavill, Natalie Viscuso, Charlotte Cavill and Niki Cavill attend "The Witcher" Season 3 UK Premiere at The Now Building at Outernet London on June 28, 2023 in London, England. The Witcher Maze at the Outernet will officially open on Thursday 29 June from 10:30am, and remain open until Sunday 2 July.© Getty Images
Henry's oldest brother Piers Cavill [far left]

He was a former tank commander and army officer in the British military and now works as a director for an architecture and construction company in Jersey. He has made occasional appearances with his famous brother on the red carpet and is, according to Henry, now a father.

Nik Cavill, 49

Niki Richard Dalgliesh "Nik" Cavill is the second oldest of the Cavill brothers, born in 1975. He followed his older brother into the military as a soldier with the Royal Marines, and was even made by Queen Elizabeth II in 2012 a Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (an MBE). He led a counter-insurgency campaign in Afghanistan.

Major Nik Cavill of X-Ray Company, 45 Commando Royal Marines, with a local man in the village of Siadabad, while on patrol from Patrol Base Kalang in Afghanistan. © Getty Images
Henry's second oldest brother Nik Cavill

Henry is a huge supporter of his brother and his military affiliation, becoming an ambassador for the Royal Marines Charity in 2014. Little is known about his personal life, although Henry implied on social media he was also a father.

Simon Cavill, 45

Simon Cavill, the third of the Cavill brothers, born in 1979, also maintains a low profile. His LinkedIn profile suggests that he is a longtime compliance officer and director in Jersey, and he has been married to wife Victoria since 2014, and is now also a father.

Henry Cavill (2nd L)with mother Marianne Cavill (2nd R) and family attend the World Premiere of "The Witcher: Season 2" at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on December 01, 2021 in London, England.© Getty Images
Henry's older brother Simon Cavill [far left]

In a conversation with Jimmy Kimmel, Henry spoke about his brothers having similarly athletic physiques growing up. "I never picked battles with them," he joked. "My [older] brother, one up, was four years older than me. He was considerably larger and incredibly strong. Simon — he was so strong that we would make fun of him by saying 'Hulk smash' every time he got angry."

Charlie Cavill, 39

Charlie Cavill, born in 1985, is the youngest of the Cavill brothers and is the only one, apart from Henry, to have more of a presence in the spotlight. He has been married to wife Heather since 2013 and is a dad-of-four.

Charles Cavill (L) and actor Henry Cavill attend the BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party at The Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles At Beverly Hills on January 10, 2015 in Los Angeles, California© Getty Images
Henry with his younger brother Charlie Cavill

The family lives in Canada and Charlie has both Canadian and British citizenship. He co-founded Cavill & Wicks Inc. in 2021 and is now listed, according to his LinkedIn, as the Director of Operations for Friday Harbour Lifestyle Co.

