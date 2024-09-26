Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz make rare public outing after heartbreaking news

Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz appeared in high spirits on Wednesday as they attended shows during Paris Fashion Week.

While the pair have been keeping a low profile since the heartbreaking death of their beloved pet dog, Nala, Brooklyn, 25, and Nicola, 29, were all smiles in the French capital, looking as stylish as ever.

© Getty Images Brooklyn and Nicola were all smiles in the French capital

In the run-up to Victoria's show, the pair attended the Balmain Womenswear Spring/Summer 2025 show, as well as a Courrèges presentation which took place inside the late 19th-century Carreau du Temple market.

For the unveiling of Balmain's latest collection, lovebirds Brooklyn and Nicola twinned in black. Budding chef Brooklyn, who has recently released a new line of hot sauces, looked dapper in a smart shirt and matching trousers while Nicola exuded glamour in a criss-cross crop top and a pair of leg-lengthening trousers.

© Getty Images The pair twinned in black for Balmain's show

She wore her raven tresses in a sleek ponytail and accessorised with a grab handbag in black and glittering pendant earrings.

The pair also made a strong case for monochrome at the Courrèges show. Dressed to impress, David and Victoria's eldest son donned a sleek leather jacket and matching leather trousers evocative of his parents' iconic matching leather look from the 90s.

© Getty Images The couple oozed sophistication during Paris Fashion Week

Lola actress Nicola, meanwhile, was a vision in a sheer top with white and nude panels, white cigarette trousers and a stylish white leather handbag. She styled her glossy tresses in a half-up, half-down hairdo and highlighted her features with sleek eyeliner, rosy blush and a terracotta lipstick.

Their outing comes in the wake of their pet dog's death. Their beloved chihuahua, Nala, tragically passed away back in June, with the actress later filing a lawsuit against groomers who she believes are responsible for the death of her dog.

At the time, Brooklyn shared an emotional message on Instagram which read: "Dear Nala, we miss you so much. You were unexpectedly taken from us way too soon and hope others don't experience a loss after something as simple as a grooming. You were the cutest little baby girl, and we will always think of you. We know you are looking and barking down on us. We love you so much and miss you beyond."

© Instagram Nicola was left heartbroken by the death of her dog

Meanwhile, in a statement shared to People, Nicola revealed that she was "still in so much shock and pain" over her pet's death.

"I posted the experience on my Instagram to bring awareness, and was heartbroken to hear the horrifying stories from so many others who have experienced the same tragedy," she told the publication. "I can't bear it. I'm outraged to hear how common stories like Nala's are."