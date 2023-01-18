Brooklyn Beckham shares intimate bed photo with wife Nicola Peltz David and Victoria Beckham's eldest son dotes on his wife

Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz tied the knot last year, and it's clear that they're still so in love.

The aspiring chef shared a romantic tribute to his other half when he took to his Instagram Stories to share a sweet snap that showed the pair lying on a bed together.

While Nicola wore a bathrobe, her husband gazed at her, wearing just jeans, with his chest tattoos on display. Brooklyn captioned the image: "I love you so much! Me and you until the end of time".

He also added a gift that read "Wifey," and some heart emojis. Nicola, who recently turned 28, melted hearts a few days ago when she shared the sweetest photo of her 'babies'.

The actress posted a candid photo taken inside the home she and Brooklyn share. "Sundays with my babies are my favorite," she captioned the image.

Nicola can be seen in the picture lying back on a sofa with Brooklyn by her side. Resting on her stomach is her dog, who is licking her face – which appears to be covered by a sheet mask.

Brooklyn and Nicola are so loved-up

Fans on Instagram loved the snapshot. "My forever couple!!" one wrote, while a second added: "Perfect Sunday morning!" "You're so cute," said a third.

Brooklyn paid a loving tribute to his wife on her birthday, writing: "Happy birthday Nicola xx From the moment I laid my eyes on you I thought you were the most gorgeous girl I've ever seen and since then I'm still trying to figure out how [you're] mine xx.

"I love you so so much baby and I hope you have the most amazing day because you deserve it xx love you".

The couple married in April 2022

Nicola also received a thoughtful public birthday message from her mother-in-law, Victoria Beckham.

Victoria shared a heartfelt Instagram post with her 30.5m followers in which she sent birthday wishes to her son's wife, writing: "Happy Birthday @NicolaAnnePeltzBeckham Hope you have a lovely day!!! X."

