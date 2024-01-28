Rebel Wilson stuns in figure-hugging dress for fiancée Ramona's 'iconic' 40th birthday celebrations

Rebel Wilson is going all out to ensure her fiancée Ramona Agruma feels celebrated for her milestone birthday weekend.

The Pitch Perfect actress, 43, whisked the birthday lady off to a lavish, party-filled weekend in Las Vegas, in honor of her 40th birthday.

The Sydney-native and Los Angeles-based clothing designer first went public with their relationship in 2022, and have since celebrated an engagement in Disney, and the arrival of their daughter Royce Lillian, who just turned one.

As the pair winded down from their busy, Las Vegas weekend, Rebel took to Instagram to share a glimpse of the festivities.

She first shared a photo posing next to Ramona – looking chic in a baby pink Dior coat – at the Resort Worlds hotel, followed by a group shot alongside their friends joining in on the fun. "She's on the strip! Happy 40th birthday Ramona my darling!!" she captioned the post.

Rebel also shared a separate, quite star-studded post, in which Ramona and her are smiling ear-to-ear posing backstage next to none other than Kylie Minogue, who recently started her Las Vegas residency, "More Than A Residency," at The Venetian Resort.

© Instagram Ramona celebrated her milestone birthday in Las Vegas with friends

In the happy pic, Rebel looks glamorous in a figure-hugging, black midi dress with a belt and baby pink feather boa, while Ramona is dazzling in a shimmery metallic dress paired with a baby blue fur jacket.

She also included a sweet video where Kylie and her are serenading Ramona with "happy birthday."

"We should be so LUCKY (Lucky, lucky, lucky!)" the mom-of-one wrote in her caption – referring to the Australian popstar's 1987 hit "I Should Be So Lucky" – and added: "Ramona's actual 40th spent singing and dancing with the legend herself KYLIE."

"Best birthday ever! Thank you my love," Ramona replied in the comments section under the post, which was promptly flooded with celebratory messages for her from fans, while others branded the photo with Kylie "iconic."

