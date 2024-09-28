Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Tom Brady opens up about relationship with his kids amid major life change
Tom Brady and his sons Jack and Benjamin photographed at his Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony© Instagram

The former New England Patriots quarterback has a new role

Bryony Gooch
US Writer
2 minutes ago
Tom Brady's life hasn't slowed down since he retired from football, as he is now settling into his life as an NFL broadcaster at Fox Sports. It's been a busy few years for him, as he went through a divorce with his wife of 16 years Gisele Bundchen as his long football career came to a close.

Tom Brady is now a broadcaster© Cooper Neill
Tom Brady is now a broadcaster

But the former star quarterback is still managing to find time for his three kids, Benjamin, Jack and Vivian.

The former New England Patriots quarterback confessed to E! News: "I love those little kiddos more than anything," adding: "I love spending time with them. They’re the best part of every day of mine."

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 10: Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady kisses his daughter, Vivian, while his sons, Benjamin and Jack, look on during a ceremony honoring Brady at halftime of New England's game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Gillette Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)© Maddie Meyer
Tom Brady kisses his daughter, Vivian, while his sons, Benjamin and Jack, look on during a ceremony honoring Brady

"They light up our lives in so many ways," he continued. "They teach us a lot. They teach us to really be present with them."

Amid his career change, Tom has maintained that his kids are a significant part of his life, as PageSix reported he said: "I got a lot of things that keep me busy, but still trying to be a great dad and be there for my kids. All the parents out there know that it's a challenge to be a good parent."

Tom with his son and daughter on vacation© Instagram
Tom with his son and daughter on vacation

He teased: "All the kids I hope you appreciate your parents too! Because there's a lot of work they put into making your life a little easier."

Vivian, Benjamin, and Jack Brady pose for a photo while on a helicopter ride, shared on Instagram© Instagram
Vivian, Benjamin, and Jack Brady pose for a photo while on a helicopter ride, shared on Instagram

Tom may be incredibly busy with his new career, but he managed to take a moment to celebrate his son Jack turning 17.

Tom Brady and his three children Benjamin, Vivian, and Jack pose for a selfie in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, shared on Instagram© Instagram
Tom Brady and his three children Benjamin, Vivian, and Jack pose for a selfie in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, shared on Instagram

The dad-of-three shared a number of photos on Instagram, captioning the loving post: "Happy 17th birthday to the kindest, sweetest, most thoughtful 17-year-old, I know. You are truly a blessing in my life and I am so grateful to watch you mature into a young man."

View post on Instagram
 

"Your love of family, friends, school, athletics, hard work and dedication to everything you put your energy into are just some of your amazing qualities. I love spending every minute with you and I cherish our time together," he continued.

He then alluded to his son's athletic prowess, as he teased: "Those are all my favorite things about you. My least favorite is that you can beat me in one on one now."

Gisele shares a photo with Jack Moynahan© @gisele
Gisele shares a photo with Jack Moynahan

Gisele similarly shared a post dedicated to her former stepson, who she remains close with. As Jack towered over her, she captioned the photo: "Who turned into a beautiful, kind and incredible young man. We're so lucky to have you in our lives! Love you so much!"

The supermodel confessed in the past that when it came to co-parenting with Tom, there were "easier days than others," as she added: "I can only control what I do."

