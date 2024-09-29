Salma Hayek is besotted with husband François-Henri Pinault on glamorous date night

Salma Hayek and François-Henri Pinault are the ultimate power couple. The A-listers, who recently celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary, are in the City of Love and they couldn't be happier.

Gracing the front row at the McQueen Spring/Summer 2025 Show, Salma and François-Henri cuddled up in the front row on Saturday. Holding hands and gazing into each other's eyes as they sat alongside Anna Wintour, Daphne Guinness and Francesca Bellettini, the duo made one stylish pair.

© Getty Salma Hayek and François-Henri Pinault at the McQueen show

Turning heads, Salma, 58, stepped out in a gold sequin midi dress complete with metallic platform heels. Meanwhile, François-Henri, 62, put on a dapper display in a navy pinstripe jacket, a navy T-shirt and black jeans.

One of the biggest names in fashion, François-Henri is the current CEO of Kering – the French luxury group which owns Yves Saint Laurent, Gucci, Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta, Creed and Alexander McQueen.

© Getty The couple sat alongside Anna Wintour and Daphne Guinness

Since touching down in the French capital, Salma and François-Henri have headed to numerous high-profile events this week. On Friday, the pair attended the McDonald's Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Rennes.

Wrapped up warm for the sporting event, Salma was spotted resting her head on Francois-Henri's shoulder as they watched the game. They were also in attendance at the Valentino Pavillon des Folies on Sunday 29 September.

© Xavier Laine The couple attended a Ligue 1 McDonald's match between Paris Saint-Germain and Stade Rennais this week

Salma and François-Henri first met at a 2006 gala at the Palazzo Grassi in Venice. They started dating later that year and welcomed their daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault in 2007.

Two years later, Salma and François-Henri tied the knot at the 6th Arrondissement City Hall in Paris on Valentine's Day. In 2018, they renewed their vows in Bora Bora.

Recommended video You may also like Salma Hayek’s secret home with billionaire husband looks like a wildlife sanctuary

After 15 years of marriage, Salma celebrated their wedding anniversary in April 2024. Posting a carousel of photos from their nuptials, the actress wrote: "There are no words to explain the blessing of finding your soulmate. For all of you who found it, never take it for granted. For all of you who haven't, never give up, #tbt to one of the best days of my life."

Salma has opened up about her marriage on occasion, and in 2019 told Town & Country that François-Henri is "the best husband in the world."

© Getty Salma and François-Henri celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary in April

"I get to be who I am with him, and I don't feel that somebody tries to limit me," she noted.

On the secret to their enduring relationship, Salma told People: "We support each other in everything we do. We want the other one to strive. Makes you happy when the other one strives. And you know what, we don't have a very strong social life, because we really like to spend time together. So we do spend a lot of quality time together."