Salma Hayek's heartwarming message to husband François-Henri Pinault on his birthday

Salma Hayek has been married to French businessman François-Henri Pinault since 2009, and as he celebrated his 62nd birthday, the actress was sure to share her love on Instagram.

Sharing a number of photos of the couple together, Salma wrote: "God bless the day you were born mi amor. Thank you for the endless love and laughter you bring me each day", before signing off the post: "Happy birthday my king".

Salma shared photos of herself with her husband at the Cannes Film Festival, where they wore opulent clothes for the red carpet. She rested her head against his as she wore a caped lilac gown while he looked dapper in a black tuxedo.

Another photo saw them posing at the Women In Motion Cannes event, as she looked deep in conversation with her husband while they both smiled.

© Getty Salma and François (who were in France for Cannes) also joined for the celebration

She also shared snaps of the duo on the red carpet for the film Emilia Perez at the film festival, in which the couple matched in black. She wore a strapless, figure hugging sequined black gown, while he wore an all black suit for a cool look, as well as a pair of sunglasses.

François and Salma started dating in 2006, a year after he became the CEO of Kering. They welcomed their daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, a year later. They married in Paris in 2009, renewing their vows in Bora Bora nine years later.

© Getty Images Salma Hayek Pinault and Valentina Paloma Pinault attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.

The Frida actress has never been happier since marrying François, whom she called the "best husband in the world."

© Instagram Photo shared by Salma Hayek on Instagram January 2024, where she is posing with her husband François-Henri Pinault during a trip to Aspen, Colorado

"I married the right guy. That is probably the most important thing. We support each other in everything we do", she said in 2017. "We want the other one to strive. [It] makes you happy when the other one strives."

She said that the secret to their happy marriage was: "We've never said anything nasty to each other. No resentment."