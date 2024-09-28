Salma Hayek looks so love with husband, 62, in rare candid moment

Salma Hayek may have celebrated her 15th wedding anniversary with husband François-Henri Pinault this year, but the pair are still madly in love.

The two attended the McDonald's Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Rennes in Paris on September 27, 2024, and Salma was spotted resting her head on Francois-Henri's shoulder as she cuddled with her husband in the chilly weather.

© Xavier Laine Francois-Henri and Salma react during the Ligue 1 McDonald's match between Paris Saint-Germain and Stade Rennais

Salma, who wore a bright orange-red sweater under a black winter coat, was also snapped getting into the soccer game, cheering and putting her head in her hands at moments; Francois-Henri has owned State Rennes since 1998 when his father's investment holding company Artémis purchased the business.

Salma and Francois-Henri met in 1996, at a gala in Venice's Palazzo Grassi, and welcomed their daughter, Valentina, on September 21 2007.

© Backgrid Francois-Henri and Salma enjoy a candid moment together

They wed on Valentine's Day 2009 at the 6th Arrondissement City Hall in Paris, and renewed their vows in front of friends and family in a lavish ceremony two months later in April 2009.

This past year they celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary, and Salma shared a series of gorgeous throwback images to honor the momentous day.

© Xavier Laine Salma often joins her husband at the soccer games

"There are no words to explain the blessing of finding your soulmate. For all of you who found it, never take it for granted. For all of you who haven’t, never give up, #tbt to one of the best days of my life," she captioned the carousel of pictures on social media.

In the first image Salma is looking off-camera in her gorgeous white satin gown, while a second photo is a black and white snap of her two gowns; she wore a $488,000 Balenciaga ball gown for the ceremony, boasting a V-neckline with an embellished bodice and a full skirt, while her evening look was a strapless corset gown with a full, tiered skirt.

The final photo was taken during the couple's vows and shows François-Henri sliding Salma's wedding ring onto her finger.

François-Henri is the chairman and CEO of the French luxury goods company Kering, which owns Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, and more.

However in 2023 Salma revealed that their special day almost didn't take place, as the actress had a "phobia" of marriage.

© Leon Bennett Salma and her daughter Valentina attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

"I didn’t even know I was getting married that day," she told Glamour in 2023. "It was like an intervention. I don't think I ever told this story. They just took me to the court – my parents, my brother, they were all ganging up on me. I had a phobia of the marriage thing."

She added: "A little bit later I said, 'Okay, this is kind of exciting, and [François-Henri's] like, 'Can we have a party now?'"

His comment saw them organize a large two-day ceremony in Venice in April, that saw them wed in the La Fenice Opera House in front of guests including Penelope Cruz, Javier Bardem, Charlize Theron, Anna Wintour, and more