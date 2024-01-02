Hugh Grant's £7k per week rental property in Notting Hill is truly unbelievable

When most people think of Hugh Grant, their minds go to Notting Hill. The beautiful West London suburb became synonymous with rom-com icons like William Thacker and the likes of Bridget Jones in the 1990s so it is hardly surprising that Hugh Grant himself has opted to buy a rental property in the famous area – and you could hardly say it's a shy and retiring property.

It has been reported that the Wonka star, 63, purchased the home with his wife Anna Eberstein in 2016 for £10 million. Now the home is a rental venture for the couple who reportedly charge £7,000 per week for its use. It boasts five bedrooms, a bespoke kitchen, and two dressing rooms.

© Getty Hugh is married to Anna Eberstein

But a £10 million rental property is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Hugh's property repertoire. The Love Actually star also owns a second home in London – a £17.5 million property in Chelsea that is rumoured to be near the home of Princess Kate's sister Pippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews' home.

© Alamy Hugh Grant's house in Fulham

© Getty Hugh Grant frequented West London in the Bridget Jones films

According to The Sun, the About a Boy star purchased the six-bedroom semi-detached home at the start of 2019, and Land Registry papers disclosed that it is located on one of the area's most exclusive streets.

Even some of the more modest homes, relatively speaking, in the area are worth over £2 million and flats are even being sold for £1.5 million.

© Getty Julia Roberts And Hugh Grant starred in Notting Hill

Though Hugh keeps his private life largely to himself and has kept off social media, it is thought that the Four Weddings and a Funeral star's home is a traditional Victorian townhouse featuring sash windows and a timeless brick exterior.

© Photo: Rex Hugh's rental property

In 2002, Hugh paid £3.25 million for yet another apartment in South Kensington, but he sold it a year later for £3.5 million, making a pretty profit of £250,000.

© Getty Hugh starred in the iconic 2000s rom com About a Boy

The star of The Gentleman also has a £1.2 million house which he bought for the mother of two of his children Tabitha and Felix, Tinglan Hong, back in 2011, as well as another residence in Chelsea worth £2.1 million which he purchased in 2000.

Hugh and Swedish-born Anna also own a home in his wife's native country. The Two Weeks' Notice actor purchased the Torekov-based abode in 2019 for around £500,000. The home is a white bungalow with an extensive garden covering 122 square metres. We can imagine the pair kicking back from their secluded bolthole away from the spotlight.

Anna and Hugh met in 2012 and in the same year welcomed a child, John, now 11 years old. They have since welcomed two more children – a daughter, in 2015, and a third child in 2018 whose names the pair have kept under wraps.

© Getty Anna and Hugh wed in 2018

Anna is a television producer who also launched a slipper-sock brand, Ace & Me, with her cousin Pia Tamm Hagno in 2014.